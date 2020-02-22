YORK — Over 100 York Middle School students were recognized for standardized test performance during a morning assembly.
Parents were on-hand to celebrate the select group’s accomplishments in the latest round of Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing. According to NWEA, a not-for-profit assessment creation organization, more than 11 million students worldwide take the test.
York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt and YMS Guidance Counselor Jen Badura briefly explained the purpose of MAP testing, and what the students’ awards meant. The Growth Award recognized students who had reached their goal in comparison to the fall round of testing. In order to receive a Growth Award, the students had to meet their growth goal in both reading and math.
The other award presented that morning was the Achievement Award; students scoring in the 90% or above percentile could receive this award. Having a 90% percentile score means the student scored higher than 90% of their same-aged peers who took the exam. The Achievement Award recognized math and reading performances separately – a student could be awarded in one category or both.
The MAP test is a computerized test designed to help teachers, parents, and school administrators understand where their students are academically, then using the results to make decisions how to promote the child’s academic growth. “This allows our teachers to shape lessons and provide support for those struggling areas,” Loosevelt said. “After we take the assessment in the fall, teachers will discuss with students what their goals are for the winter assessment and plan with students action steps students are going to take to reach those goals.”
The MAP Test is unique in that it adjusts to students’ answers; if a question is answered correctly, it is followed by a more challenging question. In instances where the question is answered incorrectly, an easier question is presented.
“We want students to continually grow and improve,” Loosevelt said. “It is so rewarding to see students reach those goals and we have this celebration because we want parents to be able to brag about their student’s hard work.”
