HENDERSON – Heartland students and educators are ready to start an exciting 2019-20 school year and a number of special activities are approaching to kick off the fall semester.
High school students – at the end of July – received class schedules in the mail. They need to look those over and schedule appointments with Mr. Carr to finalize their classes, between Aug. 5 and 9.
Heartland will hold orientation for seventh graders and new students and their parents on Thursday, Aug. 8, starting at 6 p.m. This has been designed to help make the transition as simple and seamless as possible.
Computer distribution will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., for students in grades 7-12. If students plan to take their computers home during the year, they need to pick up their computers during these designated times on Aug. 8 and 9. There is a $30 insurance fee and the user agreement forms will need to be turned in at the time of pick-up. All accounts have to be up to date in order to check out a student computer.
Fall sports practices will start on Monday, Aug. 12.
The Heartland Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m.
The Heartland Elementary open house will start at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
And the first day of classes will be Wednesday, Aug. 14. Dismissal will be at 11:40 a.m.
Students will be greeted with a few updates -- over the course of the summer, extensive cosmetic work went into updating the Heartland cafeteria. New carpet and tile was installed – and the walls got a fresh coat of paint for a brand new look.
There will be one new face among the educators this year. Ashlee Rowen will be joining the Heartland family as the new junior high English teacher.