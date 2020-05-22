When one normally pictures an angel, you think of a flowing beautiful gown, long hair and folded hands.
You see peace and gentleness in her face, and her eyes are generally large -- they seem to follow you.
Growing up as a Catholic, we were taught that everyone is given a guardian angel when you are born. They stay by your side until the day you leave this earth. They were sent here by God to protect you through life.
I can remember heading down to the old Blue River that ran just a block from where we lived in McCool. My neighborhood friends and I would pack a sack lunch and we would be gone most of the day. Mom would always yell out the door, “Be home before dark, stay out of the water and take your guardian angel with you!” Well, sometimes we didn’t get home until after dark, and by our wet clothes she knew we had been in the water. But she would roll her eyes and say, “Well at least you took your guardian angel and she kept you safe.”
As I started growing older, I began to think that my guardian angel was my cat. I found her in a gunny sack down at the old dump. I named her Little Bit because she never got bigger than a small kitten. She was devoted to me and I was to her. To this day, when I sit with a dog or cat on my lap, I feel peaceful and content. These “angels” give love contentment and peace in a world that is sometimes going too fast to keep up.
Back in 2011, I received a call from a man (Bruce) who said he had PTSD which he developed over his extensive military career (from which he had just retired).
The first three years of Bruce’s return home from combat tours were difficult. Life was moment by moment, as the demons persisted. He wondered where his guardian angel had been, to shield him from what he was struggling with. He felt if he had to live with his past, it would be simpler to be back overseas fighting . . . or simply not on this earth anymore.
He explained that his therapist suggested getting a therapy animal. The thought was that if he had a living creature to take care of and be accountable for, this would assist in his hoped-for recovery after multiple overseas combat tours. To have to go out and walk a dog and be out there in life was unthinkable and impossible as he would be so vulnerable. Instead, he gave thought to what a cat might be able to do for him. Checking online in both the Lincoln and York humane society websites, he hoped to find that one pet that would be able to make that critical connection with his heart and soul. And as fate would have it…..in the York Adopt A Pet site, the picture of Grayson struck that fateful chord.
The day he drove from Lincoln to York, he hoped that meeting Grayson in person would intensity that connection. It did. The connection was mutual from those first moments together.
We didn’t talk too much about his disability but I remember telling him Grayson was a lap cat and he will be the best friend he’d ever had.
A little over nine years went by and I had a phone call from Bruce. He asked if I remembered Grayson – I did. He was hesitant and said Grayson was doing fine, but that his present therapist was aware of how overly dependent he had become on Grayson. His life now centered too much on Grayson to a degree that everything revolved around Grayson’s care and he was losing sight of the life he should be striving to grab control of.
Bruce indicated to me that he too was now understanding the need to let go of Grayson so he could hopefully take that next step in his recovery process. He hated to admit it…but now might be that time to part, as difficult as that thought was to bear. He didn’t know how he would be able to cope without Grayson in his life. However, he was aware he needed to attempt his own footing in the world for his own life to continue.
But from their first moment together on that drive home, Grayson took his place as that anchor to count on. Grayson was his guardian angel. From their first moment together it was as if Grayson knew what his intended life on this earth was all about. You can’t convince Bruce or those that know Bruce that Grayson performed any less than that heavenly mission.
Is there a heaven for cherished pets such as Grayson? Bruce insists there is. There has to be. Angelic creatures, pets, cats such as Grayson, are out there serving their heavenly purpose -- some for their troubled souls like Bruce that they share their lives with.
Grayson always showed his never-ending love and attention. Grayson’s has the uncanny ability to sense threats to Bruce’s safety or peace of mind at the oddest times of the days and nights. Through those years spent together, this precious and very integral close family member was always there and knew how to pull Bruce back from the edge of darkness.
Bruce confided to me, when he brought Grayson back several weeks ago, “Grayson absolutely saved my life.” He admitted that letting Grayson go to another home was definitely the hardest thing he had ever had to do.
We talked several times on the phone. Finally it got to the point where I asked him to bring Grayson to my house, to see how things would go for him. He brought every toy, litter box, food, treats that he had for Grayson. We talked often. I told him Grayson was settling in and seemed very content. I promised him if I couldn’t find Grayson a perfect home, then he would stay with me.
Grayson had been here about a month when I received a call from Adrienne. She was looking for a support cat, she had been laid off. She and her 14-year-old son needed an animal that would give her support. She had been going through some hard times. She had seen Grayson on our website and fell in love with his big green eyes. She said it was as though he was looking right at her. Could it possibly be? Could Grayson have the ability to tell yet another person that he will be able to be their guardian angel like that? Can his eyes be able to make that connection so that he can once again bring peace to a troubled soul?
I talked to Bruce and suggested he should meet Adrienne. The decision would be totally his. I explained to Adrienne if he didn’t feel like it was a right fit, then Grayson would stay with me. She completely understood.
They met. Adrienne met Grayson. I can only imagine what was going through Bruce’s mind but he said “I think Grayson will help you.”
We did the paperwork and Bruce insisted on paying for the adoption fee. He had over $160 worth of food in new bags to give to Adrienne to start her off with Grayson, as well as two covered litter boxes, litter, treats and toys and a large carrier.
We put Grayson in the carrier, Bruce carried him to Adrienne’s car. He gave her a three-page typed letter explaining everything about Grayson. Adrienne and Bruce hugged each other and each promised to keep in touch.
As I watched them drive away, I thought, not all guardian angels have flowing gowns and folded hands -- some have whiskers, a twitching tail, a soft paw to hold. Most importantly, they have gentleness and kindness shining from their eyes.
There are angels among us. God put the love and kindness in our guardian angels to watch over us each and every day.
