Last weekend the “Sound of Music” was on television and I didn’t change the channel.
I rarely do. I love this movie so much you could say it is one of my favorite things. About half-way through, as expected, Jay was asleep. This in itself is quite amazing as I was belting out my best version of “Climb Every Mountain” as he drifted off.
Speaking of favorites (caution, segue here) at York Adopt-A-Pet Floyd is a favorite of the volunteers. Kennel Manager Kim Hart says he waits in his kennel for volunteers to come in and always gives them a super hug. She says sometimes he doesn’t want to let go, “it’s one of the cutest things we have ever seen.” Floyd currently holds the title of the cleanest dog at the shelter. There’s never a mess to be found in his kennel. He is a real sweetheart and is currently available for adoption. We hope you will stop up and meet this favorite; we would love for him to have a home for the holidays.
Another holiday classic, features the Grinch, who with his tiny heart attempts to steal Christmas from the small but mighty Cindy Lou Who. Well, the shelter has a Cindy Lou Who of its own and she is definitely in the spirit of the season as she waits for a forever home. Cindy Lou is still a puppy, so a home that has time to exercise her is a must. She is as sweet as her name. She’s a lap dog in training as cuddling is her second favorite thing. The first time you see her tail wag and her whole body follows behind, you will be in love.
Baxter is a Husky/Labrador Retriever mix dog with a very pleasing personality. He seems to get looked over and we don’t understand why. Baxter has a favorite toy that goes with him everywhere, but sometimes he gets excited, drops it and doesn’t miss it until he is back in his kennel. Our faithful volunteers then get to play retriever. They get his special toy and watch as his face lights up. Hart says this guy has a fun personality.
“I hope Santa will be good to these dogs this year,” Hart states.
These are a few of the amazing dogs up for adoption at the shelter. Each has its own personality, just like you and me. Maybe one of them will fit right into your world and become one of your favorite things … like warm woolen mittens or bright copper kettles or raindrops on roses.
Stop by and visit any of the dogs and cats looking for loving homes Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 at York Adopt-A-Pet, 1511 N Platte Avenue in York.
