When we got Tug everyone congratulated us on rescuing him; on taking in a “rescue.”
Little did they know it was we who were rescued, well, maybe Jay a bit more than I.
After Bridger, our Yellow Labrador Retriever, passed away unexpectedly from the effects of a stroke we weren’t sure at our “advanced” age of 57 (ha) if we wanted another pup. There were grandchildren to visit, trips to be taken and a question to be answered, “Would freedom be sacrificed?” We weren’t sure.
Consequently, several months passed by … Jay and me … living together … with only ourselves as entertainment. I was on the fence, Jay wasn’t, he was lonely.
It took me exactly 12 weeks to climb down from my perch and consent. I had seen the future and the future included a canine of some kind. You see, I was having a terrible time filling in for Bridger. While Jay was grilling, I had other things to do besides play ball and hang out in the backyard trying to lick the Weber. By the time my husband got home from work I was already “walked out” for the day. And watching Jay do all the things he does wasn’t always my idea of a time well spent. Sure, I could have laid down on the lawn while he mowed, I guess. I could have maintained the patio’s squirrel-free rep and patrolled the perimeter just in case of what, I never knew. Then one day, as I gazed out the family room window at Jay all lonely and grilling Aretha Franklin came to mind … or at least the lyrics of one of her songs. I knew at that moment I couldn’t be Bridger and I needed rescued. And by then I was sure Jay needed rescued from me. So together we made up our minds to rescue another pup and that was our Tug. It was decided we three would rescue each other and it worked perfectly, just like the song counseled:
“Come on and rescue me
Come on baby and rescue me
Come on baby and rescue me
‘Cuz I need you, by my side
Can’t you see that I’m lonely
Rescue me …”
Do you need rescued? Are you currently sitting on the fence? If you do and are check out the dogs for adoption at York Adopt-A-Pet. Kennel Manager Kim Hart, her staff and volunteers are there to help. They have taken the time to get to know these pups and their varied personalities. Case in point, meet Fargo (as described by YAAP staff on a recent Facebook post):
“Hi, my name is Fargo. I am approximately 1 year of age and they believe I am a Siberian Husky, German Shepherd cross. I am a pretty good dog. I do have quite a bit of energy but I try my best to listen and am learning commands and also how to walk on a leash. I love to play with other dogs but I have not had time to see how I will be with cats. I keep my kennel clean at all times so I may be house trained. I LOVE people and I love to snuggle after being exercised. I would like to be an indoor dog in my new home and a fence is a must so I have room to exercise as I am still a young guy. I hope to see you soon …” and we hope to see you soon at York Adopt-A-Pet, your local rescue agency.
*Okay … I guess I’m not quite done, just a little Post-Script here … It’s about 5 degrees above freezing as I type and I feel compelled to remind pet owners out there to bring their pets in when temps are this low. If you aren’t able to bring them in please provide a warm space for them. And please, try not to let them out off-leash, because being on the run this time of the year is downright dangerous … that’s it for now. Thanks for caring about and sharing with us here at York Adopt-A-Pet.”
