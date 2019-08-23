Spencer wants me to tell you his story.
At York Adopt a Pet each and every cat and kitten has a story. Sometimes there is little information when we receive them, but while they are in our care it seems that they all have a story of their own and it shows in their attitudes and personality.
Spencer was brought to my house on the evening of May 13. He is a massive main coon with huge paws and a heart that is bigger than all four paws put together. He was found in the country west of York and brought in by a kind man who said “he just showed up at my house today”.
As I settled him in, I noticed that his eyes were red and irritated. I started him on antibiotic drops and the next day took him to see Dr. Breanna for a checkup. He tested negative for feline leukemia and except for his eyes had a normal checkup. Dr. Breanna upon her examination discovered that he had been recently neutered.” That seemed strange that a big beautiful boy like this would be neutered and then just dumped in the country.
I closely watched the lost and found on Facebook and no one turned in a lost cat with his description at York Adopt a Pet. Spencer settled in and since we are so full at the building, I decided to foster him until he was adopted. His left eye never seemed to improve and finally with the beginning of ulcers on his eye the decision was made to have it removed. During all of this time, what had to be a painful experience, Spencer never showed anything but appreciation and love that he had food, water and a lap to sit in.
I don’t know if anyone has seen or experienced a cat that walks with you like a dog, but Spencer not only walks each and every step with you throughout the house he does a figure eight between your feet as you walk. He has tripped me so many times I can’t count so he will need to go into a home with people who can high step around him and keep their balance. He goes up and down the steps with you, one step at a time. If I stop, he stops, looks up as if to see what the hold is up.
When he wants your attention, he puts these huge paws up and paws at you. You would almost think that he was declawed because he never puts his claws out. Can you tell that I am smitten with this guy?
We have so many cats and kittens and each one has a story. The building is full, the foster homes are full and still they come.
