I have had many high points of rescuing cats through the years but I think this experience is one of the most amazing of a lifetime.
On Aug. 2, 2019 I received a frantic call that a young mother cat had been found in Ohiowa with six baby kittens. I agreed to take her in, she was a great mother although she was a diva. Thankfully all but one of her babies were adopted. Agate is still being fostered almost 10 months later.
Tiffany is a long haired torte and the longer she was here, the more of a diva she became. She tolerated me and would allow several pets around. She was truly a typical torte. There were several people interested in her, but as soon as they saw her attitude they would quickly change their minds. I assumed she would forever be a resident diva.
Then I received a call from Madison who lives on the western edge of Montana. She recently lost her childhood torte and seeing Tiffany on Pet Finder she knew she wanted to adopt her. I explained that Tiffany has a touchy attitude and is not friendly. She assured me she knew all about tortes and she wouldn’t give up on her.
I thought this would be almost impossible as she couldn’t come to get her. Missoula, Mont., is 1,197 miles from York and a good 16-hour drive one way. I remembered that Charleen Kimberly had done rescue transport and called her to see what we could do. From that point on, things moved at lightning speed. Charleen contacted Becky from Wood River, to whom, ironically, I had taken a mother and kittens that were found in Kearney several years ago. She said she would help out since I had helped her. Call it payback or pay forward, but she is truly amazing.
She organized transport through her connections. I drove Tiffany to Wood River. She then hit the road and drove to Ogallala and met the next driver, Karmen, who then drove into Pine Bluffs to meet the next chauffeur, Mari, who went on to Cheyenne, Wyo., and met Kevin. Kevin was an angel and went to Sheridan, Wyo. He spent the night with Tiffany. He did sit in the bathtub for a couple of hours giving Tiffany the chance to decompress.
The next morning he was up early and on the road to meet the next leg of the journey. Annell, who is a transporter and rescuer in Montana, helped Becky find drivers there. Cecelia met Kevin and Tiffany in Bozeman. Cecelia then met Sharon in Butte for the final leg of her journey to her new mommy Madison in Missoula.
What an amazing group of people. Tiffany was transported in a metal kennel, complete with litter box, food and water, and thanks to Judy MacNelly she had a comfy hammock to sleep in. I had made up several disposable litter boxes so it would be easy for the transporters. Everyone kept in touch on the chat line and we could follow the journey of Tiffany heading to her forever home.
I repeat -- this was amazing. So many people coming together giving of their time and money to see that a stray cat from the plains of Nebraska ended up in a beautiful mountain town in Montana with a woman who said even if Tiffany is a diva, she will never give up on her.
In the times that we live in, it is amazing that people can work together from all walks of life. I will never meet these transport friends but I know that there are many good people in our midst. Thank you to all who had a part in Tiffany’s journey.
Tiffany arrived in Montana with her health record complete, leaving all of these people responding that Tiffany was purring. Yes, Tiffany made a liar out of me -- they all said she was sweet, adorable and very loving. I received a video of Tiffany in her new home. She was running up to Madison, arching her back for petting. Madison said she follows her like a puppy.
This is an amazing story about a simple stray cat and amazing people who all came together to make a difference. We hear about the violence in our society, the discord. I wish that everyone could come together as this group did to bring happiness and love to all of our lives, both human and animal. It would be simply amazing. Bless Tiffany and everyone who had a hand in making this an amazing adventure.
