Okay I have to say that speaking for cats, they may have trust, love and loyalty but you will never know it.
Cats are cool, cats are superior and cats can be an obsession. The world is in turmoil, it’s hard to listen to the news and Facebook can be so depressing as well as downright mean. I have said for many years, I’ll take a cat over a human any day of the week. This may sound rash, but there is a little truth to it as well.
In the years that I have been in rescue, I have never turned a cat away from my front door. Some have come to me with precious personalities, some are desperately ill, or injured. Others just hours old while some are old and dying. Some have never had a human’s touch and will snarl and hiss if you even look their way. They come in different ages, sizes, color and personality. Those who are in rescue just know that it is a cat in need.
The same goes for the dog and wildlife rescuers. Our world would be a better place if we all felt this for our fellow man.
Before becoming a cat, they need to be a kitten first and what is cuter than a kitten? The answer is six or more kittens.
York Adopt A Pet is overflowing with baby kittens. Some thankfully are with their mothers, others are orphaned and need to be bottle fed. For those who have fostered kittens know that it is a daunting task but we also know that nothing can be more fulfilling knowing that a tiny kitten is alive because you gave it the chance of life. Please contact York Adopt A Pet if you would like to help with our foster program. The pictures featured today are just a few of our kittens. They are not available now but will be ready for adoption soon and hopefully will be adopted into their forever homes.
I think pictures speak louder than words so will show you some of our kittens, Charmin, Dandy,
Gallaway, Neptune, Phil and Puffs are just a few. These little babies were photographed by Diane Wolfe who is the “cat whisperer” when photographing cats and kittens. Enjoy the pictures and remember that they all will give you trust, love and loyalty as only a cat can give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.