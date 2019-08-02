I’ve been inspired to write this column by a friend. A friend who is a young mom, with a super husband, living with two toddlers … one two-year-old little blonde (couldn’t be cuter) Ezra, and a six-month-old (qualifies as a toddler) Great Pyrenees pup (also blonde) named Sampson.
Ezra and Sampson are a great team; they love running around in the backyard together. They are both teething and they love to play ball. It’s been fun following the adventures of these two who are at the same stage of life. The same, but very different.
As a parent of two, I remember when every day it seemed like it was something! When Jamie was Ezra’s age he used to get up in the night and leave us surprises in the morning. One day I opened the fridge to find a banana with toothpicks sticking out of it lying on the shelf. First, the banana didn’t start out in the fridge and second, it sure enough didn’t have toothpicks sticking out of it … Jamie. He hadn’t hurt anything, except the banana, which was getting riper by the minute.
Having a puppy and a toddler are very similar experiences. Listening as Sampson’s mom chronicles life with these two is a delight. Delightful partly because I love hearing the stories, and delightful because of the memories Otter and Bridger left us with. Memories like the time I had the hose running on my flower bed and Otter dug every mum plant out so she could take a mud bath in the sinkhole she had created.
Yep, puppies are cute … puppies are fun … and puppies are a commitment. Just like a toddler, only different.
Last week I arrived at work to learn that after being let out from his overnight kennel and taken outside, Sampson had gotten into a sack from the pharmacy. Luckily, he didn’t get the pill bottle opened. However, packaging on the birth control pills was easier to navigate … after picking up the remnants of the paper sack, pill bottle and wrapping it was determined Sampson had consumed nine birth control pills. Fortunately, they weren’t toxic to him and he is fine. So, add that to the story last week of the wiffleball that knocked out several of his baby teeth, resulting in bleeding from the mouth; the over-loving of the patio couch and cushions, which resulted in his owners carrying the couch to the curb; the lost fringe on the dining room rug; the eating of the rock; the grabbing of the grocery list/pad off the counter (yep, he’s tall enough already to be a counter surfer) resulting destruction of it … sound familiar? If you’ve raised a pup you have experienced it. If you have raised a toddler you have experienced it; the “I just turned your back for a minute” thing. And if you are raising canine and human pups at the same time, well, best wishes.
York Adopt-A-Pet has puppies again. They are darling, with their fuzzy little faces and sweet puppy breath. They are also a commitment. As the staff of York Adopt-A-Pet goes about screening folks to adopt, they make sure folks understand what they are getting into. A “furever” home is intended to be just that. Consider you are adopting a toddler, remember all that goes with it. There will be shots and vet care, potty training and obedience training. Kennel manager Kim Hart says when a puppy is adopted there is a $100 spay and neuter deposit required. This deposit is reimbursed after the pup is altered. All tolled the agency has 31 puppies in house at this time. Some are interesting mixes; Labrador-Shih Tzu, a Pomeranian-Chihuahua, Cattle Dog-Border Collie and Labrador Retriever. The process for adoption begins with prospective pet owners filling out an application. When an application is approved, a meeting with Hart is next. That’s where she meets the “parents.” It’s an informational session, as well as time for the Kennel Manager to observe folks interacting with the dog. She informs them of upcoming necessary shots, the best ages to spay and neuter and finds out what their experience is with dogs.
Hart tells new dog moms and dads to, “Be prepared for all a puppy brings to your life.” She encourages kennel training and gives her cell phone number to each family, saying, “I’m here to help with anything they might need help with. I tell them to call with questions …” all of this because York Adopt-A-Pet wants dogs and their people to be happy.
York Adopt-A-Pet is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon – 3 p.m. Hart adds, if application for adoption are approved ahead of time, appointments can be made to meet at other times.
Why have a dog and go through these trying times? I know why, because someday that pup will be grown up, and with love, and affection, and some pointing in the right direction (just like a kiddo) he (or she) will be your best friend … your very best friend.