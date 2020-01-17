2019 was a great year, we took in 387 cats and kittens, and believe it or not that is less than what we took in during the 2018 year.
This April will be our 10th anniversary of the opening of our new Adopt a Pet building. During that time we have taken in 4,477 cats and kittens. In that past nine-year period it averages approximately 497 cats and kittens per year.
Each and every cat has their own story. They are not just a number at the shelter, they are all given names and all of the volunteers know their personalities, their stories of how they ended up at York Adopt a Pet and it is always posted on our volunteer forum when a cat or kitten gets adopted, as well as a picture of them with their new families. Sadly for some with severe health issues -- although given a chance – it is just not to be.
I had a call on Dec. 30. Three little sisters found a kitten in their yard. They asked if they could bring him to me because he was cold and hungry. They wanted to name him Butterscotch and they were so relieved that he was going to be safe. He is making himself right at home and I will foster him until he is ready to go to the shelter.
I hoped that would be the last cat of the year, but that was not to be. Rosie Kopcho said she found a sick little frail black kitten in her yard. His eyes were so infected he couldn’t see -- she was able to scoop him up and bring him to my house. I decided to name him Chance for the simple reason that I wanted to give him a chance at life. He was so small, thin, and had a raging upper respiratory problem. I took him to YMC immediately and they gave him eye drops and a “miracle” injection. I needed to force feed him with a syringe for four days. He just didn’t have the will or energy to eat. He slept on a heating pad in our family room and it really was touch and go for several days. I tried everything, from baby food, tuna, AD and Rebound. After the fourth day he suddenly started to eat a little baked chicken. Slowly his eyes and respiratory problem have cleared up, he is slowing putting on a little weight -- you can still feel his back bone and hip bones. But he now has a sparkle in his eye and he is playing. When he hears the sound of a can of AD being opened, he runs to his food dish. He is such a lovable little guy and has such an endearing personality. He purrs as he snuggles, curled in your lap.
Yes, every cat and kitten has a history, each has a name and an importance to receive the best care and the best chance for a happy healthy life. Chance is just one of 387 cats and kittens received in 2019, but sometimes the last can be the best and I think that Chance has met that criteria. The before and after pictures featured show what TLC, medication and the will to live can accomplish -- and little Butterscotch was worth saving by three little sisters who wanted him to be safe, warm and cared for. This is what York Adopt a Pet strives for, why we do what we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.