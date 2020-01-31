How does one become so obsessed with cats?
I have asked myself that for the past 25 years or so.
I have always had a soft spot for any animal and was known to bring home to my mother many surprises through the years.
When Bob and I were first married we didn’t even have a cat; we had dogs but no cats. When Ryan was about five, he bargained with a neighbor girl that he would give her $2 so she could buy a hamster and she would give him a baby kitten that she had brought home from her grandparents’ farm. Ryan named her Puddy Tat.
Not long after that, our next door neighbor got two cats but she wouldn’t let them in the house, so each and every day there standing in our patio door were two adorable, cold and hungry cats. She named one Trash and the other Bags. Have you ever tried to tell a 5-year and a 3-year-old that they can’t let Trash and Bags inside? If you could you are far better at parenting than I was. I finally asked her if they could officially live at our house since technically they already did. She agreed. I wanted to get them neutered and current on their shots before we didn’t have six or seven more kittens.
So suddenly we had three.
Fast forwarding a few years later, there was a need to have a safe haven for stray cats. Judi and Gail Nordland had stepped up and were making changes in how stray and lost dogs were being cared for. But there was really no space available for cats. Gail had a few in her house, but she was so overwhelmed with dogs they asked me if I could take in a mother cat with kittens. The mother cat was so nervous with all the barking dogs at the old shelter. One time. That one time turned into hundreds of times. Bob got kicked out of his work shop -- it was added on to through the years, and it was known as the Cat Sanctuary. I don’t remember the year but I started keeping records in 2000.
When the new Adopt A Pet building was finally finished, most of the cats were transferred there, but a few that for either health reasons, attitudes or elderly were left with me. Slowly through the years my hospice/foster house has been a quiet place for unadoptable cats.
Matt crossed the Rainbow Bridge this week. I remember the day he was brought to my house by some young teenagers who had been swimming in a pond near Henderson. They found a little tabby kitten and called to see if I would take him. That was Sept. 5, 2009. He came to me before Diane Wolfe had started taking photos of the cats, so the picture doesn’t do him justice. He had a sway to his backside that at times would make him fall. We never knew exactly what was wrong, but he ate well, loved the sunshine and was always ready for a belly rub.
I cared for him for 3,775 days, give or take a few. He didn’t know he was a shelter cat. He had a warm bed in the winter and an air conditioned spot to lay his head in the summer. I used to have a radio for them, but when the flat screen TVs came out, I traded the radio in for the TV so they could watch the Huskers play and catch the weather forecast. He had toys to play with, green grass to lie in . . . and in all those years I grew to expect to see him meet me at the door.
This day he wasn’t there to meet me, he was curled up in his bed. He had crossed the Rainbow Bridge without saying good-bye. He led a fulfilling life, he was happy and healthy and even though he was a “shelter cat,” he never knew it. To him it was the only home he ever knew and thankfully I was able to give him that home.
