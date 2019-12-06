With Christmas right around the corner, I have decided to use the Paws for Pets to showcase some of our dogs that are in need of homes.
Christmas is my favorite holiday and it’s such a magical time of year for me. I wish every year the dogs could have homes for the holiday.
Not to worry though, the volunteers and I make Christmas very special every year for the dogs that remain at the shelter. Every Christmas Eve the dogs get a brand new blanket and some fancy treats. Then, Christmas morning comes and there are new chew bones and more fancy treats. We have done this for years thanks to all of the wonderful people who bring donations for the pets over the holiday.
I think of my dogs who always have a wrapped box under the tree from Tom and I.
It’s fun to see their excitement as we open their gift and dump it out. I want this for all the dogs in the shelter as well.
So, let me introduce you to some of our dogs ...
We’ll start with Dave, he is a German Shepherd/Husky mix that is just the cutest guy. He loves people so much! He can be silly on ornery when he wants to, it’s just part of his charm.
Then we have Cash, an excitable Labrador Retriever cross. He is a beautiful dog that needs an active person who would run with him. He is always ready for a new adventure.
Lastly, for this article, I want to mention Cheyenne and Corbin. They came from a home where there was no attention and they were lucky to have food. In total, the place they came from has had over 70 dogs pulled from the environment. They are shy with new people but they have so much fun with the volunteers who they know they can trust. I know if someone gave them a chance at a home they would be forever grateful. They have been with us for a year and a half now. Their first home was so bad they don’t mind being at the shelter. I wish for them to find a new home together at some point so they realize how great life can actually be.
Our next Paws for Pets will feature more dogs. You can go to our website at www.yorkadoptapet.com to see all of the dogs for adoption.
Pets waiting for a little Christmas magic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.