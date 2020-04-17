For those that read my columns regularly, you will think I will never quit writing about senior dogs.
For the last several months, a large portion of our dogs at the shelter have been seniors. So here we go again…
Early in February I was contacted by a rescue friend and asked to take four Chihuahua’s. The information given to me was that the owner had passed away and unfortunately, the dogs had been found in the home with her. No one seemed to know much about them, as they had not had any veterinarian visits in quite some time. Of course I decided to take them with no background information and just hoped for the best.
As soon as they arrived at the shelter it was obvious they were senior dogs. They were scared, but for the most part very sweet. All four were thin and as is the case with some senior dogs, had very few teeth left in their mouths. Fur was missing due to malnourishment. I imagine the owner stayed in her home until the end because she could not give them up. I don’t know this to be a fact, but from the people who knew her, it sounded like the dogs were her world. I vowed I would be sure that Dell, Roper, Sally and Miss Brown would find great homes as soon as they were ready.
We left them to settle in the first day and then we started on vaccinations. Vet appointments were scheduled a couple weeks down the line, to give them a bit of time to gain some weight and see if the fur would come back.
Over the next couple days, they were all altered, and I was pleased to hear they were fairly healthy. Most had to have the remainder of their teeth removed. I had to chuckle as I saw Miss Brown was left with only one canine and thought, “That gives you character girl!”
It was time to take their pictures and advertise them on Petfinder. All four were adopted fairly quickly to wonderful homes and we have enjoyed receiving some of the cutest pictures. It is nice to see how they are thriving. It would have been hard to adopt all four together so we decided to place them in homes with other dogs or a human who would be with them most of the time. They deserved the best life after losing their owner and we made sure they got it.
Once again, I want to say how thrilled I am that people have the compassion to adopt senior dogs. I am very fortunate in my line of work to find so many great people to give our multiple seniors homes these last few months when we have been full of these kinds of dogs. So Thank You!!!
