It’s nearly Halloween.
The wind has come up. Temperatures are dropping right along with the leaves. Pumpkins smile down at us from porches and my dog is shedding.
Every year about right now the breeze blows and so does Tug’s coat. It’s a haunting happening, the blowing of the coat. If you think about it, October is the perfect time … That’s because the soft black undercoat makes our home a bit spookier than usual. Yep, why waste money on that white pre-packaged stretchy, cobweb-y stuff to decorate my house when I have the Tug-man.
Tug is what they call a double-coated dog. He’s got a long luxurious black over coat and a soft, fluffy (all too sheddy) undercoat. The undercoat serves as insulation both from the heat and the cold. The undercoat is important, and it is this part that’s been haunting me.
You see, Tug is a big guy. “One hundred and five pounds of furry fun” is what Jay tells people about him. His chin comes in table high and his standing height matches my five-feet perfectly. Lots of dog … lots of fur.
This time of year, Tug’s undercoat doesn’t just fall off and lay there waiting to be picked up. It takes on a life of its own. It drifts and creates soft black and gray creatures that come to haunt the corners of my kitchen. There, they lay in wait, giving chase when you generate the smallest breeze. Just walking by will do it, and when it happens, out of the corner of your eye, it looks like the floor is alive … alive I say!
These balls of fluff are attractive too … they attract dust and leaves and all sorts of things. And they multiply, like their cousins, the dust bunnies. I’m often reminded of the Star Trek episode, “The Trouble with Tribbles” this time of year. Perhaps I could enlist Captain Kirk in this battle.
Brushing helps some, and often yields a fuzzy Chihuahua-sized ball fluffy enough to fill a plastic grocery sack. If he itches and stands up, his foot leaves a blob (not “The Blob,” that was a movie with Steve McQueen). And when he runs through the house he is often chased by a Tribble of his own making.
Heck, I’ve thought about sleeping with the Swiffer by the bed; just in case they attack. It’s horrible, it’s haunting and it’s hard on a vacuum cleaner!
But we love him and we don’t know what we would do without him. So each year we steel ourselves for combat and take it to the Tribbles … because having Tug is a real hair-raising experience.
And speaking of fur … Don’t forget to support the fur babies by stopping by the Tinsel and Tails fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8-1. Yummy baked goods and new to you holiday items will be offered for sale at the York Adopt-A-Pet, 1511 Platte Avenue in York.
