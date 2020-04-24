Munchie has had a very unstable life.
She came to us on June 18, 2018, when her previous owners were moving and didn’t want to take her with them. They reported that she was over 13 years old and other than that we have no history before 2018. They also stated that she wasn’t using her litter box.
Older cats have such a hard time adjusting to a shelter environment, even though Adopt A Pet has a homey atmosphere with caring volunteers who do a wonderful job of caring for the older cats. She didn’t like living with so many other cats so she was able to live in the lobby kennel. She lived there for six months and thankfully was adopted to a very kind lady who doted on her every need, including ice cubes in her water dish.
Unfortunately Jodi fell and broke her hip, so Munchie came to live in my guest bedroom. She returned to Jodi about six months later only to be returned to my house when it was apparent that Jodi could not give her the care she needed. Munchie had a sweet personality, and she used her litter box perfectly both at Jodi’s and at my house. She slept on a pillow enjoying watching the birds and squirrels and I only assumed that she was now at the age that she would live her life out in my care.
I received a call from Michelle in the middle of March -- she and her brother were caring for their elderly father. He was in the later stage of kidney failure and he said he wished he could have a cat to hold and pet. Michelle saw Munchie’s picture and story on Pet Finder and called to see if they could adopt her for her father. She and her brother living in Hastings wanted to make her father’s wish come true. Many telephone calls were made, and as this was at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic so special arrangements were made.
Her nephew, Nolan, was coming from Omaha on March 20 and I met him at York Adopt A Pet to do the adoption procedure. Speaking to his Aunt Michelle as often as I did and after meeting Nolan I knew that this was a special mission for Munchie. Nolan was so kind and gentle with Munchie and I knew in my heart that this was a special adoption. I told Nolan that Munchie might be a little nervous at first but she would warm up. I sent her litter box and her bed that she enjoyed sleeping in to make the transaction as easy as possible for her. Now that she is nearing 16 years old, change is always hard for a cat.
When Nolan arrived at his grandfather’s house and let Munchie out of the carrier, she immediately jumped on his grandpa’s lap. Munchie was finally in her forever home. Michelle said her dad passed away on March 27 and was able to be home until the last two days before he was hospitalized. Munchie, now known as Moxi, was able to giving him peace and comfort in his final days.
Munchie had a purpose in life even though things have not been easy for her. She is now surrounded by a group who has told me “she completes our family and is loved so much.” I feel fortunate to have been a part of Munchie’s journey and I know that she made a great impact on those she came in contact with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.