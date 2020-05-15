It’s been a busy couple of weeks for York Adopt-A-Pet Kennel Manager Kim Hart, her staff and volunteers.
The local rescue has received 14 dogs in the last 14 days. Hart is quick to point out; they didn’t all come at once. Seven arrived one week and seven the next.
Suffice it to say, everyone has been hopping. With an influx that size there is much to do. Receiving a dog is a multi-step prospect. According to Hart getting as much history as she can on the pups before they are entered into the computer’s Shelter Manager program is first on the list. Once in the system, records are checked to determine just what the newbies will need. Then, whether it is shots, spaying or neutering or a Heartworm check appointments are made.
Accompanied by shelter staff, dogs are taken to the doctor. York Animal Clinic sees each one. The current pandemic has made this process rather interesting, as York Adopt-A-Pet staff isn’t currently allowed inside the clinic. Curbside service is provided with a smile by veterinary clinic personnel. It’s a drop-off, pick-up kind of thing.
Next up is the temperament test; each dog is vetted as to its reaction to strangers, different interactions and other animals, like their across the shelter neighbors, the cats.
“I take pictures and write up profiles,” Harts says, and that’s because each dog has a story. It’s important that story be expressed in an honest and compassionate way so folks looking for a pet can get to know the dog virtually first.
During and in between all of these steps, dedicated shelter staff and volunteers are bathing, cleaning up after, walking, loving and socializing the new arrivals. York Adopt-A-Pet works hard to give each animal a chance to live its best life.
When the dogs are ready, potential owners are invited to apply; it’s time to vet the pet parents. This process involves a bit of paperwork, lots of questions, like, whether the applicants own or rent, whether their yard is fenced in, how much experience they have as dog owners. Once an application is approved prospective families are able to contact Hart to let her know which dog(s) they would like to meet. This step is kind of like “Meet the Parents.” Shelter staff has the opportunity to see the dog and human interaction.
According to Hart, it’s important for the community to understand how much time, effort, patience and love is poured into the animals rescued by the shelter. Love which is returned many times over to the lucky individuals and families who adopt.
Yep, 14 dogs in 14 days is a challenge the staff and volunteers of York Adopt-A-Pet is up for because they understand; making a difference for these abandoned animals will make a big difference in the lives of those who provide them with a forever home.
* Dog Food Pantry: York Adopt-A-Pet has been the recipient of a large quantity of dog food. If you are struggling financially to feed your pet due to the current economic situation please call the shelter or message them on Facebook. They will return your message or call and arrange for pick-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.