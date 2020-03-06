I was tagged in a post back in July of 2019 by Dawn Ehmen.
There was a beautiful Pit Bull in the Kansas shelter that was due to be euthanized. Although I rarely take dog from out of state, we have our own fair share of dogs coming from our own area, I felt bad for him; he looked so sad in his pictures. Long story short, I said we would take him to into our shelter. So, a good friend Kellie Granfield-Barber set up transport and was off to get him the following weekend.
He was such a handsome guy and very friendly with people. Almost immediately, he became obsessed with a Kong toy he always had in his mouth. He took it everywhere he went. If he had been outside and forgotten to bring it back in with him, he would look around his kennel frantically wondering where it was. He had all the volunteers trained to go fetch his Kong wherever he had left it.
We were very happy with this guy. Staff and volunteers enjoyed playing with him every day. Then it came time for his vet appointment. It was a sad day when the vet called, the news wasn’t good … this sweet dog named Maddox had Heartworm disease.
Heartworm disease can be a very expensive and complex to treat and even then not all dogs survive. It depends how long they have had the disease. I brought Maddox back to the shelter and worked to come up with a plan. Word traveled fast and before you know it, the rescue that had pulled him, had started a fundraiser. It wasn’t long before $600 had been raised, so the decision was made to treat Maddox.
Our vet did some research and decided to use the slow kill method. It would take many months, but the regimen would be much easier on him. When dogs are going through treatment for Heartworm, you must restrict exercise because physical exertion increases the rate at which the heartworms cause damage to the heart.
Maddox became frustrated sitting in his kennel month after month. We strived to find more things for him to do including different toys to keep him busy. He always went back to his Kong toy. So daily, we were putting things inside his toy to keep him occupied. Finally, months later, he had his final treatment and was released by our vet to run and get all the activity he wanted. It was so much fun to see him run that first time. He absolutely went crazy when he realized he was free to run. These kinds of things are what makes rescue great!!! This dog could have easily slipped through the wire and been euthanized but now he had a completely new lease on life.
After a couple of weeks, we put Maddox up for adoption. I will tell you Pit Bulls have been increasingly hard to adopt these days. So many towns have bans against them now. So many of the Pit Bulls I have met are the sweetest dogs but they just don’t get the chance because of all the Bully Breed laws. We are fortunate that we do not have such laws in York so we are fortunate that we can still rescue them and find homes for them.
We were happy to receive an application from a family in the Omaha area. It was the perfect home with a large privacy fenced yard. He would be an indoor dog as well. I thanked my lucky stars I could find such a great family after meeting them. Maddox is truly blessed. He was doubly lucky to have escaped being euthanized at the high-kill shelter and survived his Heartworm treatment and then to have gone to a family who already love him so much. I know your life started out not so great Maddox, but I hope the rest of your life is great! We wish you well!
