I’m sure you’ve heard that 60 is the new 40 when it comes to people years.
Well, that new-fangled math also works for dog years. Adopting an elderly pup can extend a dog’s life by adding a healthy dose of love and joy to the years they have left.
Once again, YAAP has many senior dogs and cats needing homes. Gail and Judy Nordlund recently cleared out a retiring breeder. We got some adorable little Schnauzers who have already been placed in their new forever homes. The last 3 dogs were little Shih-tzu’s. They are tiny little dogs that are much older but they need a chance at a real life as well. For dogs that have been breeders, to get to be in a home where they get to be on a couch probably will be a first for them. Unfortunately, sometimes the breeder dogs haven’t been house trained. However, through adoption they can be given a new lease on life, and that is worth everything to them and will be very rewarding to you.
Several years back, I got in a dog named Lucy. She was a Dachshund/Corgi cross. Her owners brought her and said she was a horrible dog. She was urinating all over the house, and they had tried many things until they had gotten frustrated and had been abusing her. She was hit with many objects because she continued to urinate on the house. Finally, she was put outside shortly before Christmas; her collar attached to a chain. Then, I received the call in March; they wanted to bring her into the shelter. They did not say goodbye to her, just filled out the relinquishment form and turned around and left. They were done with Lucy. Immediately I saw she would be a major challenge. She trusted no one. Bonding would take time.
Slowly I started letting her follow me around the shelter until she was very comfortable with me. She got in on doing lots of laundry inside, and lots of cleaning chores outside. Since I was around her so much working with her, I noticed one day that she had blood in her urine. I spoke to the veterinarian and they said she needed an immediate x-ray. Long story short, Lucy had bladder stones. Unfortunately, she needed a very expensive surgery and with her personality, or lack thereof, I was unsure if we should spend the money.
I spoke with Gail Nordlund and she agreed to write an article and ask for funds as it was going to be every bit of $500 to do the surgery and get her special food and meds she would need. Surgery went well and Lucy was back at the shelter. I felt so bad for her that shortly after I took her home to foster. She was brought back to the shelter daily during open hours and she hid under my desk every day. Needless to say, I gave up on that after a few weeks. She would not go to anyone I showed her to and of course they didn’t want her because of this.
I did not want or need another dog, but Lucy stole my heart and she ended up staying at my house. After 2 long years of working with her, she is finally ok with most people that come to our house. She will never show aggression to anyone but she will still cower around new people but we are ok with that and just reassure her each time.
Reason for this story is, we get many dogs of this nature. Whether they are old or young and traumatized … they all need homes and it can be very rewarding to change the life of a dog or cat in major need of help.
So, please don’t forget about the little old Shih-tzu’s we got recently. We also received an older Cocker Spaniel that was so matted and in horrible shape as well. Our veterinarian thinks he may be around 10 or older although he is getting more and more active daily as he is healing. He will be ready in a couple weeks and we hope to get him the amazing home he deserves. Not everyone has the time or the patience for these kinds of dogs and that is fine. If you are the kind that does have that special personality, please consider giving one of these less than perfect dogs a home. I guarantee you will reap the rewards in your heart. And remember, 10 is the new 9!
