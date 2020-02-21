I was contacted by Claudia at the York Animal Clinic a few weeks ago.
She asked me if I thought I could find a home for a 15-year-old Chihuahua mix named Ginji.
Over my years with the shelter, I have placed many senior dogs in new homes. I will not say it is always easy, but it is always satisfying to place an older dog in a wonderful forever home whether it be for a few years or a few months depending on that dog’s health.
I went to meet Ginji and she seemed so scared and sad. I am sure she did not understand what was going on. Her owner had a medical event and had been moved to a nursing home. Ginji was left alone after living with her companion for 15 years.
I decided to visit the owner in the nursing home to find out a bit more information on Ginji. The owner is not able to speak and used a white board to communicate. It was heartbreaking to see how much she loved and missed Ginji. There were tears, and also laughter. She wrote many things on her white board to me. The one which stuck in my mind was that she was sad she did not get to say good-bye to her little partner who had been with her for so many years. It brought tears to my eyes when she told me that.
As I left, I promised to go back later in the day for a visit with Ginji. I have to say, this is one of the best decisions I have ever made. There was so much joy in the reunion between owner and dog.
Ginji seemed to be nervous after some time and the owner wrote that she needed to go outside and go potty. I took her outside and she had been right. She ran around outside like a crazy dog. I was shocked at her energy for a senior dog. I could tell this was the closure Ginji needed as well. We went back inside, the owner wrote a few more things down about Ginji, and we had a nice little visit.
The staff also took some pictures of the two of them so she will be able to have them in her room to look at each day.
After about an hour, the owner looked tired and she said that it was time for Ginji to go.
We hugged and Ginji and I were off. I had a good feeling, as both the owner and Ginji were both in better spirits after this visit. This had been two hours out of a busy day, but as I said, it was definitely worth it.
I took Ginji back to York Animal Clinic as they were keeping her there because it was a bit quieter. We had so many dogs at the shelter at this time; I was sure it would be too much for her there and I was thrilled Claudia allowed me to keep her at their facility. I assured Claudia when I left that I would find her the best home. I did have several people apply for her and I feel like the home we placed her in is an amazing home. They are getting along great and Ginji seems very happy.
It was so nice to see how many people were interested as well, because we currently have several senior Chihuahuas who have lost their owners as well. I am always astonished that people take in senior pets knowing that they most likely will not have them long. I have done this on occasion and it can be very sad so I am always appreciative when people open up their homes to senior dogs.
Big thanks go out to those of you who are the rescuers of the seniors! It takes a special kind of compassion and is very helpful for all the rescues that need to place them.
