Rescuing animals is one of the most rewarding things a person can achieve, especially when there is a one to a thousand chance that you can successfully complete the rescue.
On April 19, I saw on Facebook a post that a truck driver had lost his cat at Walmart. He had contacted the sheriff’s office and gave them his contact number and description of the lost cat. I called the sheriff’s office and they told me the cat’s name was Gutter, it was black and white, recently shaved, had no teeth and was approximately 14 years old. I called the number but the person who answered said he had not lost a cat.
So I decided to go to Facebook to see if this man had an account. I received a call from Claire Windle who said she would start looking on Google to see what she could come up with. Judy Johnson called and asked if she could do anything to help. I made up business cards with all of the information and to call immediately if they spotted a black and white cat. Judy then went to all the drive-through fast food restaurants on both sides of the interstate as well as the motels and gas stations and handed out the cards.
It was imperative to find out where Vincent had parked his semi so we knew where to start looking. Walmart has a huge parking lot including the north, south and east side where semis sometimes park. I received a call from Claire and she said she had found a trucking company with this man as the owner.I called the number and bingo, Vincent answered. The first thing he said was “Did you find Gutter?” I said unfortunately not yet but when he told me he had parked on the south side of Walmart between the garden center and the automotive department, I knew we had a better chance of finding Gutter.
As I generally seek the help from Gary Pinney when there is a cat in a 40-foot tree, or in the sewer drains in and around town, or running down a country road. I called and asked if he could help. He has never failed to catch a hissing or hostile cat who is so scared that they will bit or scratch anything within reach.
After he got off work, he headed out to Walmart with his two granddaughters, Madelyn and Olivia to check the best places to set some traps. While assessing the area, Madelyn spotted Gutter running to a stack of approximately 100 tires. Gary had to lift and remove about 35 before he could reach Gutter. She was grateful to be found and I can only imagine how excited the girls were. Bob yelled at me to come to the front door shortly after and there stood Gary and Olivia with Madelyn holding Gutter. They were all grinning from ear to ear.
Vincent and his wife, Venus, were thrilled when I called to tell them that Gutter was safe and sound. They said she must have slipped out of the truck when they got out as she usually sleeps in her little bed in the back of the cab. They didn’t miss her until they were in Iowa. They said they will never leave an area without checking to see that Gutter didn’t slip out, and is safe in her little bed. They had found this little petite cat in the gutter, hence the name. The vet gave her a clean bill of health but did pull the few remaining teeth as they were making her mouth sore. The vet estimated that she was probably around 14 years old. They picked up Gutter on their way back to Wyoming.
Thanks once again to Gary, Madelyn and Olivia. The sisters are the future of organizations such as York Adopt a Pet. They not only love cats, but they are willing to do the behind-the-scenes things like cleaning out litter boxes, sweeping and mopping floors, feeding and watering.
And my thanks to Judy and Claire for their help as well. It truly takes a village to have happy endings such as Gutter.
