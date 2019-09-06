We are the throw-a-ways, we are the abandoned and we are the abused.
We are the cats that began as darling little kittens and we have done the unthinkable -- we have grown into cats. We still like to play; we like to be brushed, groomed; we like to be held; and inside these cats’ bodies are the hearts and souls of baby kittens.
If you look into the eyes of a cat, some say you can look into your own self. With their unblinking stare and intelligent expressions, you wonder if somehow they know more about life than we do.
For those who have visited the shelter, you know what a wonderful facility exists here in York, Nebraska. It is with pride and appreciation that I am part of such a wonderful organization. There are so many compassionate, caring and giving volunteers that work every day, 365 days a year. This includes snow days, national holidays or unbearably hot humid summer days. Every day volunteers arrive at the building to care for the dogs and cats. Every day.
We have cats of every size, color and age. When we receive cats or kittens at the shelter, we never discriminate. We take both old and young, we take sick and healthy. We take the sweet cats and sometimes the snarly cats. We take the ditch kittens, we take the abused, the sick and abandoned. And when space allows we take those who must be relinquished by their owners.
I feel that the cat sanctuary has the most loyal, dedicated and compassionate volunteers ever assembled in a shelter. We have volunteers who are experts in the medical side, volunteers who are willing to take a cat or kitten home for several days to give them special care and attention. We have volunteers that see the need to clean a cupboard, scrub an unclean area. We have volunteers who are “watchers” and report anything unusual in a cat’s behavior. They note things like: “Bubba seemed lethargic today” or “Sadie sneezed several times while I was on my shift.” All of our volunteers have a love of cats and a desire to make a difference in a cat’s life.
We have two shifts at the shelter, seven days a week. The shifts are morning and evening and with some of our teachers and college students going back to school, we have several openings available and would love to have you join our “cat family.” I have visited with many people through the years who say “I would love to do this, but I would want to take them all home” or “I couldn’t get attached, it would be too hard to see them go.” If you took a consensus of all of the volunteers, they would all assure you that no, you won’t want to take them all home, and yes, you do have your favorites but trust me you will feel wonderful when you know that they have gone to their forever homes and have their own families, their own sofas and all the attention of a family unit.
YAAP offers lost or abandoned cats and dogs a refuge. We are dedicated to preventing animal suffering, cruelty and to providing quality care for every cat and dog. This is what makes York Adopt a Pet so successful. It is all about the welfare of our dogs and cats.
We need you to help us care for these stray abandoned and abused cats. We are united in our quest to educate the public to spay and neuter their cats. All of our adult cats are spayed and neutered when adopted and we have a rebate program for our kittens that are adopted out.
I hope that as you read this you will think “I can make a difference in a cat’s life. I can join a great organization, meet a wonderful group of volunteers, work in a cheerful clean and top building.” But most important you will receive more gratification than you can imagine when you become a volunteer at YAAP.
Call me at 366-0533 and I can give you more information about volunteering. Remember, the cats and kittens are waiting for your call.
