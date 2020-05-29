Early in March, a lady caught a Chihuahua in Fairmont; she had thrown a blanket over him to catch him.
We went out to her van and he was underneath the seat and the dog was not willing to come out to us. Lots of teeth were showing. I’m sure it was a sight to see; two of us hanging out the back of the van and another person hanging out the side of the van. It took about a half hour to get him out of the van, in a blanket and safely into the shelter.
The next couple of days were rough with the pup, teeth showing, growling and all. The second day he was there, I was able to get him outside. I could see the distrust in his eyes but I knew with our volunteers, he would be okay in time.
Unfortunately, the next Sunday I received a call that the little guy escaped through the fence. I had the volunteer advertise on the Missing and Found Pets in York, Nebraska Page on Facebook before having her come out to help look. We had several comments that day on the post. I followed the leads and went out multiple times to try to catch him.
Once, I had him on the front porch of a house and took my coat off as I was going to throw it on top of him so he wouldn’t bite me when I grabbed for him. But he had other plans and managed to escape under a rail.
The next day, he made his way back to the shelter. He had been shown kindness in the few days he was with us and was trying to come back. Unfortunately, he still wanted to do it his way and was not willing to be caught. He briefly went over to Mead Lumber and Noelle Mandeville set a live trap in an attempt to capture him.
As quickly as he went to Mead Lumber, he was back at the shelter. He kept going back to the area of the fence where he had gotten out, trying to figure out how he could get back in. I let Noelle know and she moved the trap to the shelter.
I checked the trap that night and he was never in it. Then, to my surprise, when I went to work at 6 that morning, he was in the trap. He was very upset and I did not get a nice greeting from him. Instead, it was more growling and lots of teeth.
I got him inside and over the next week several volunteers worked with him. He finally started coming out of his shell. He was named Blayne (after David Blaine, the magician). We got him completely vetted and put him up for adoption.
I met a family a few days later and Blayne was on his best behavior.He instantly loved the woman and her daughter. I was so excited for him, as he had come around enough to trust others so he could get a forever home. This was short lived, as within a couple days, he was crabby and back to his old self.
I am happy to report the family and I were corresponding, and I asked them to give it a bit more time. Blayne has settled down … and now he does really have a forever home. We are so happy when dogs get new homes, but it can be stressful for them and sometimes there is a big adjustment period.
Luckily everything is working out and I would love to thank all of the dog volunteers at the shelter who worked with him through his crabby phase and the family who gave him a great home. Life should be better from here on out for Blayne.
