Please meet Mr. Hampton as I like to call him.
He came to us May 15, 2018. He is a handsome boy and his life has turned around for the better. I will let him tell you his story in his own words.
“For those of you who know, York Adopt A Pet is a special place that takes in wayward, stranded and thrown away cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. My story is vague in the beginning. I can’t tell you how I came to be on my own, but I can tell you I was so afraid and hostile to any human coming anywhere close to me. I had a fear that I would be hurt and even though I was hungry and cold, fear was my number one concern. I spent my time hiding south of Hampton Inn by the interstate and at night would hunt the streets and garbage for anything that I could find to eat.
“One day I saw a woman getting into her car and she stood and stared at me a long time. I scurried behind the dumpster hoping that she wouldn’t follow. But the next day another woman came and I watched her get out of her car with a big metal monster and she put it right inside the dumpster area. It had a wonderful tuna smell but I was too terrified to get close. Each day this same woman came out, took the old food out and put in newer great smelling stuff. It was cold and rainy and I stayed as far away as I could from the metal monster. The lady didn’t give up -- unbeknownst to me she had people watching for me around the dumpster so she knew I was still there. Day after day went by and I was strong and refused to be tempted by the aroma of tuna, chicken and turkey.
“Then the day came when it was very cold and windy and it had started to rain again. The big metal monster had a warm blanket covering it and the temptation was just too great, I was cold and I was so hungry that I thought I would slip in, eat and no one would ever know. To my surprise I found myself locked in and my heart was beating so hard. Not long after that, here came that lady, picked up the metal monster with me in it and put it in her car. We then went to a place that smelled like medicine, dogs and cats. These people gently put me to sleep and when I woke up I was groggy but I knew something was different. The lady came back and picked me up and took me to a warm place that had food and all the water I could drink. There was even a TV playing. There were other cats there and they sat and watched me, telling me that everything was going to be fine.
“I found out later that I had been neutered, vaccinated and dewormed while at the vet. Finally the day came when I could roam around on my own. Every time the lady came near, I would lay back my ears and hiss as loud as I could. She would always say, ‘Relax Hampton, you are safe now.’ After weeks and weeks went by, she finally reached out her hand and stroked my head. I didn’t hiss and didn’t lay my ears back but the look in my eyes told her that’s enough. This went on for months. I finally decided that I was being a silly cat and from just stroking my head she then picked me up, talked silly nonsense to me and an amazing thing happened. For the first time ever I wasn’t afraid. I knew I was safe, I had food, water, a warm bed and friends to share my life with.
“She now calls me Mr. Hampton and I get petted and talked to every day. This may not seem like much to someone but it changed my life. I watch the TV that is on each day and I know that the world is feeling somewhat like I was, afraid and fearful. This woman never gave up on me, and we will never give up on each other. There are so many good things happening today with people helping each other. I know it sounds funny to some, but as a cat, I believe in God, and I believe in hope. I am just a mere small grey and white cat but I know that if you believe and can be patient then there is always hope in the world. Stay well and safe.”
Mr. Hampton
