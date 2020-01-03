Those of us living with cats are viewing the damage to our trees, garland and shiny bright balls.
Some trees are still standing, others have seen better days; but as we all realize, Christmas comes once a year and our felines are with us all through the year.
This time of year we see more lost pets posted on Facebook. Cats and dogs can slip out so easily when people are coming and going. These lost and found sites are awesome, so many animals have been reunited with their families because of this new media tool. People share the site and before you know it is all around the state.
No feeling is greater than seeing a pet reunited with their family. On Christmas Day I saw a Facebook post showing a dark grey cat huddled next to Casey’s on Highway 8l south of Fairmont. Laurie Shipps works there and said he showed up around 1:30 in the afternoon. He was scared and huddled next to the trash cans beside the store. I called and she said, “This cat has to belong to someone.” She asked if I would take him until hopefully the owner could be found.
So later on Christmas Day I received a stray grey cat. Laurie brought him to my house. I agreed that he had to belong to someone -- his coat was slick and clean, ears sparkling clean as well. He was neutered and was so cuddly and friendly – yes, he had to belong to someone.
Laurie had posted it on Fillmore and York County Lost and Found pet sites. The next morning I received a call from Carla Bowman who lives one mile north of Bruning. Their dark grey, neutered male named Ice Cube had been missing for almost two months. She said a friend had called her after seeing on the Lost and Found Pet site. She was skeptical that it could be him because of the amount of time he had been gone and that he was approximately 23 miles from home. But she and her son Liam drove to York to hopefully bring their Ice Cube home. Surprise, surprise, it was Ice Cube. He got some cuddles and kisses before he was kenneled and on his way back home. This happy reunion will probably remain a mystery. Where has he been? How did he arrive at Casey’s some 20 miles from home after two months on the roam?
We may never know where he’s been, or how he got to Casey’s because Santa was off the clock by then. And Ice Cube is too busy purring to do any talking.
