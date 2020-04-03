I know I have written a lot about senior dogs these last few months.
Today will be no different, as we have had many senior dogs. The story today is about Sassy, a 9-year-old Saint Bernard.
Sassy was purchased as a puppy and had been an outdoor dog all of her life. She was not from our direct area in York but a dog from out in Western Nebraska. After I heard her story, I had to rescue her.
The couple who had Sassy was getting a divorce. Neither of them could keep her. I was told she was around six years of age, which later changed to her being around nine, which is very senior for a Saint Bernard. Much to my surprise, when I met her she was a very bouncy sweet dog. I was glad I made the choice to save her.
We got busy and finished vet work and got her updated on her vaccines as it had been years since they had been current. With the senior dogs, we work quickly to adopt them as the shelter can be very disruptive.
I always tell people putting a senior dog in a shelter is like putting an elderly person in the middle of a group of 5-year-old children. It’s very hard on them.
In these cases we try to place the dogs in quieter rooms. However, Sassy was such a large dog we didn’t have many choices. Therefore, she was not very happy when she first arrived at the shelter.
Sassy got a bath from a couple of volunteers and some much needed brushing because she was a little matted from being outdoors. She was such a beautiful dog afterward, and we all told her so.
I posted her on Petfinder.com to see if anyone would consider adopting our old girl.
Within a day, we had some interest in her. Our first application caught my eye as the family was from California. I processed the application and found the home would be perfect for her!
I was so excited but also very unsure as it is hard to get a dog of that size transported so far.
I spoke with the family by phone the next day. Then, through some email and texting it was decided that the dad would fly out, rent a large SUV, and drive Sassy back to California. This family really wanted her to be part of their lives and were ready to make it work.
Sadly that dream dissolved due to the Covid-19 everyone is dealing with; he couldn’t fly as planned. I was sad for Sassy.
A couple days later they began talking to me about a transport company called “Happy Tails.” I researched them and they sounded amazing. So over the next day they sent me the forms we needed to fill out to make it work.
Finally the day had come. The transport person gave me a call. He would be there the next day at 10 a.m. to pick her up. I gathered bowls, leashes and food for her so I would be ready when he got here.
That morning she was off for her new home. It was fun hearing stories and seeing pictures of her during transport.
Because of snow the trip took a day longer than planned. They had to stay an extra night in a hotel. Needless to say, Sassy had her own bed for the night. I had to chuckle when I saw the picture.
When she arrived it was clear the family was pleased with her. They instantly fell in love and Sassy finally had the home she deserves. I receive texts from the family with pictures and funny stories about her quite often. I am so happy this worked out for everyone involved!
I told the family I would be writing about her this week and I asked her if there was anything they wanted to include in the story. Her reply was, “She has quickly adjusted to life in California and has trained her new family to feed her people food!”
Good for you Sassy!!!
