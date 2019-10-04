Just as Leon who recently up from a home south of Mankato, Kansas.
He googled older cats on Petfinder and Tobey’s name popped up. He read his history and thought that he must immediately come to Nebraska and adopt Tobey. As he told me several times, please encourage people to adopt the senior cats. They are all well-mannered, trained and are craving a home like the one where they had lived.
Little Tobey has been adopted as a tiny kitten and as his owners’ health started to fail they made the difficult decision to try to rehome him. Tobey recently turned 15 and he was black. A pretty bleak adoption outlook for him. But as someone said there is a cat made for everyone.
I will be honest he was not content at my house, he hid under the bed for several weeks and finally would peek out for a short petting session. I had kept him in my “keeping” guest bedroom. He tolerated my efforts and I strongly warned Leon that it would take time for him to warm up to him. And yes it would be yet another change in his senior years.
When Leon arrived it was amazing. Tobey was sleeping on the bed, I expected him to immediately disappear under the bed but he did the most amazing thing, he cautiously walked up to Leon sitting on the bed and nuzzled his hand. It was simply jaw dropping.
Tobey really hit the jackpot. Leon had worked in television for over 20 years working on documentaries all over the world. He has been working freelance for the last 20 years. He has moved back to Kansas and has remodeled his great-grandfather’s farm home back to its original condition. Tobey has the whole home to explore. Talking to Leon this morning he said that had taken down the gate to go up the steep stairs to the second floor. Tobey kept coming back and meowing until Leon followed him back to the stairway and realized he wanted him to go upstairs with him.
He now takes his naps on a guest bed, but when bedtime comes, he ends up on Leon’s bed. Leon said he is busy exploring all day.
Leon worked on the documentary of the bronze sculpture at the First National Bank in Omaha. It is called Making of an American Monument and explains from start to finish how this historic wagon train, complete with pioneers and oxen, crossed Nebraska. He is sending me a copy that was played on PBS several times.
Leon promised to keep us posted on Tobey, he is going in for a complete checkup this week and has not only made Leon very happy but Tobey is a different cat, interested in life and what it has to offer. Leon jokingly said if Tobey outlives him his daughter has promised to take Tobey.
Leon asked me to again encourage people to overlook the kittens, middle age cats and head straight to the senior cats. In his works he said “they are the diamonds over looked in shelters.”
Leon agrees that senior cats make wonderful companions.
