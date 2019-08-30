This is the story of a family, a turkey and the dog who saved their home and possibly their lives.
Terra is a sweet Border Collie mix who was adopted from York Adopt-A-Pet back in September of 2013 by an area family. Terra is one sweet little girl with a big story to tell. Her story goes like this …
Terra, like most dogs, has a sharp sense of smell and this day her nose was telling her, “Hey there is a turkey and where there is turkey there will most other goodies and maybe pie.” That’s how it was on the Fourth of July.
The wise Border Collie was observant as well. She watched as her “mom” got the dishes out and the other food ready for company.
It had taken Terra’s “dad” quite a while to smoke the turkey they would be eating and she had been smelling so he headed downstairs for a nap. Soon Terra joined him. Then, all of a sudden, Terra smelled something and it was not turkey. It wasn’t mashed potatoes, gravy or pie. It was coming from outside the window and no one saw it but Terra.
Quick as a Border Collie changes direction, Terra began to bark … and bark and bark and bark. After all, it was what she did when someone pulled into the driveway. It was what she did when she alerted her family to strangers. And now it was what she did when she sounded the alarm … “Fire!”
Terra became even more alarmed when her “mom” kept looking out of the wrong windows, thinking company was here. She told the insistent dog to quiet down, and said, “… there’s no one there yet.” She didn’t realize what Terra was barking about wasn’t a someone, it was a some-thing and that something wasn’t a piece of turkey.
Finally, after a lot of barking, some deep growls, followed by more barking Terra’s mom looked out the window facing the flames. A fire had started in the yard … it was burning a fence, a tree and was heading toward the garage and house! Time to call 911, and that’s just what happened next.
Terra had saved the day and was dubbed a “hero.”
We love to hear stories and see the many pictures that adopters send to us at York Adopt-A-Pet. It gives us great joy to know that our hard work at this shelter is not wasted and the dogs have an amazing new home. Imagine how happy we were to hear about Terra’s story. Our very own Terra had alerted her family and they had avoided the widespread damage and the loss of life that may have occurred.
Thank You Terra for being such a great dog!