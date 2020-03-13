I often wonder, if cats had voices, what would their stories be?
What tales could they tell about how they came from being a playful, loving kitten to a feeble, sad, and lonely cat? We have many of those cats who are at our shelter and in foster homes; Dave, Erin, Eddie, Sugar Plum, and Molly, to name a few.
Our oldest resident is Munchie. She is such a gentle gal. Her health records when she was relinquished to us indicates she was 17 years old. She spends her days basking in the sun and enjoys her daily treat of a can of Fancy Feast.
I am fostering her and I know she is in the winter of her life. She has the most beautiful clear blue eyes and I once read that you can see the soul of the world in the eyes of a cat. I can certainly understand that whoever wrote this had looked into the eyes of a cat like Munchie.
As I have written time and time again, we are living in a throwaway society. When things become worn, old, or broken, we throw them away. This happens so often to older pets. Just as the elderly grandparents have so much wisdom to share with the younger generations, our pets have learned tolerance, patience, and can teach us how to grow old gracefully. Nothing is more precious than a little kitten exploring their world, full of curiosity, playfulness, and sweetness. A senior cat has explored the world and found the answers to curiosity; their playfulness is short-lived, but their sweetness lives on.
Those who are cat people know that a purring cat is music to the ears. It is a medical fact that blood pressure is lowered when holding and petting a dog or cat. I feel so sad when I see a senior dog or cat coming into the shelter. So many changes, so many new faces, personalities, and routines to get used to.
It is not uncommon for the immune system to shut down. Something I have learned recently is that if you or I stop eating, our bodies burn stored fat and we lose weight. If a cat stops eating, the fat goes to the liver which can start liver and kidney failure. There are times when an older cat will come to us and regardless of our efforts to entice him or her to eat, they are so stressed that they will completely stop eating. If we can’t get them to eat, their liver and kidneys fail and sadly, they die.
We do not have enough foster homes to keep the very old cats out of the shelter. If you are reading this and have ever thought about fostering, please give us a call. I know that these senior cats would love having their own sofa to sleep on, their own place in the afternoon sun, their own lap to sleep on and someone who gives them one-on-one attention.
Our shelter is full of senior cats and cats with disabilities. We have Paul, who has symptoms similar to chronic sinus troubles. We have deaf cats and cats who can’t jump as high as they used to. This is the great part of being a no-kill facility. We rescue and care for the beautiful, sweet baby kitten, but we also rescue and care for the aged and imperfect cats. To us, there is no cat not worth giving a chance, no cat that will be turned away. If they aren’t adopted, that’s okay; they will grow old living at York Adopt a Pet.
Please take a look at those that are not perfect, but would give so much love and devotion. All cats deserve a loving and faithful home.
