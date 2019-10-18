York Adopt a pet is over flowing with cats and especially kittens.
Please consider adopting on of these precious little felines. They say that pictures speak louder than words, so I am going to see if that is true. Today’s Paws for Pets will feature just a few of the dozens of cats and kittens that we have available for adoption. Also mark your calendar for November 2nd 8:00 am to 1:00 for our Tinsel & Tales bake and tag sale for new to you Christmas decorations. This is a fund raiser to benefit the dogs and cats at York Adopt a Pet!
And thanks to Diane Wolfe for her dedication to York Adopt a Pet by her amazing photography talents.
