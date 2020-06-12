A few weeks back I received a call from the veterinarian office asking for help.
A man and his wife had acquired 46 dogs, his health was not the best, and they needed placement for a large amount of them. The couple had done the best they could with the dogs. They had a great set up. I listened to what they had to say, and even though it was out of our area, I decided to help as they were in over their heads.
The couple was trying to do the right thing. They had just become overwhelmed and things had gotten out of control. If it is one thing we have at YAAP, it is compassion. I agreed to take two dogs and I gave the veterinary office information on several other rescue groups that might help.
As the week went on, I was in contact with the vet clinic many times. They were keeping me informed of the rescues she was contacting, how many they were taking, and I was trying to give her more ideas for finding help. Lots of folks were willing to help and I got into the spirit of this rescue and before you know it, I had offered to take seven dogs. I knew this would overwhelm the shelter completely as I had dogs from our area coming in as well. However, sometimes you just have to help because it is the right thing to do.
A couple days after the arrival of the “Lucky 7” dogs, I received a text message from the vet office to inform me that all of the dogs had been sent to rescues. The office thanked me for all my help. She said when she started she had been overcome. She was so thankful for everything we had done and I was so glad we had helped and so proud to work with so many great rescue groups.
When the couple brought the dogs, I could see how hard it was for them. I could tell he loved each one of these pups. As he was getting the dogs out of the SUV, he told me stories about each one. There was a sadness in his eyes as he brought the last dog out of the SUV. The owner has called me three times since leaving the dogs with us. I have been happy to report to him everything is going well.
The first couple of days with the new pack were not very much fun. They were very upset and we got to experience their grumbly sides. They were super scared and could not figure out why their lives had changed so drastically. As usual, our great volunteers stepped in and started working with our newbies. Within a couple days, things were looking up we were able to work with all of them without to many issues. Now two and a half weeks later, they are such fun dogs and so loving. They are still shy when they first meet someone but they come out of their shells much more quickly now.
The adoptions have started, and Shoby and Fancy have already left the building. There are also applications for Mable, Spike and Frosty … so we hope they will be heading to their forever homes soon too. As I write this article, we still need to find homes for Brodie and Blackie. If interested please submit an application and we will make an appointment for you to meet them. I promise you would not regret it as these dogs have so much love to give and they are all very ready to start their new lives.
