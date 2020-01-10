I am surprised daily by many things I see and hear these days with the way society is these days.
One thing that never surprises me is the compassion and willingness from the volunteers at YAAP who often work with fearful, abused, scared, and sick animals at. It is one thing that has kept me coming back each day for years now.
Volunteers work tirelessly through the year with all kinds of dogs. We get very high-energy dogs that you can almost see a volunteer flying behind, leash in hand. Then, we get the scared submissive dogs. That’s when volunteers spend lots of time sitting in kennels reassuring them they will be okay. Sometimes, we get fearful dogs that are a big challenge and a bit of a danger when they first come in. We received several like the above mentioned this year. Volunteers have worked tirelessly with them, and it has paid off. All have all been placed in amazing homes except one dog who came in this fall. His name is Max.
Max is a German Shepherd who was dealt a bad hand. He had a loving owner who made sure he had everything he needed. Max was an indoor dog that spent his days lying on the couch and just enjoying life in general. However, life was turned upside down when his owner suddenly passed away.
When we acquired Max at the shelter, we could see how frightened he was. He was very bonded with his owner. His death really made Max insecure and completely unsure of would happen next in his life. He would cry in his kennel when he first came and it was just absolutely heart breaking.
I knew this dog would be a challenge, but as usual, a couple volunteers started working with him right away. Max was a little scary for most people, but Michelle and Noelle jumped right in and started working with him. It was very heartwarming to see how he warmed up to them. Gradually he came around to more volunteers every week.
With Max being so very unsure of new people, it has made it hard to find him a home. He shakes severely when we have shown him and then if he gets too scared, he can growl or show aggression. Because of this we are hoping to enlist a trainer to go one step further.
We have found a professional trainer who works with dogs like Max. He would go to their facility and stay for three weeks of training. We have explained Max to this trainer and she feels she can help him.
We have seen other rescue dogs she has worked with, and the transformation of these dogs has been amazing.
That being said, everything comes with a price. We have started a GoFundMepage and we are also receiving money at the shelter in order to pay for Max’s training.
We will greatly appreciate any help we receive and I can tell you Max will appreciate starting his life over in a new home once he becomes a more confident dog. He’s going to make someone a great companion someday. We will keep you posted on Max’s progress. We have confidence in him, even if he doesn’t right now. The compassion of our staff, volunteers and supporters makes a difference for dogs at the shelter each and every day and we thank them all. And we thank you all for your continued support.
