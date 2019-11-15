I recently saw this circulating on Facebook and it really hit home with me:
“Cat rescue is hard work.
It’s a 24/7 job
Being physically
And emotionally strong is a must.
Feeling overwhelmed
At times is inevitable
Giving up on them
Is out of the question.
Looking into your
Rescues’ loving eyes,
Reminds you why
It’s all worth it;
Every minute,
Every sacrifice
Every heartache.”
Recently we visited our son and family in Phoenix. As the plane landed in Omaha and we were taxing in, I turned my phone on and immediately it phone rang.
A lady was near tears. She had found three baby kittens that she thought was dying and could she bring them to me? I told her I would call as soon as I got closer to York and she could meet me at my house.
As we pulled up, a man and woman immediately got out of their truck and came up to me; inside a carrier were three small kittens, seemingly unresponsive. I put them in my carrier and headed into the house.
Putting newspapers out on the counter, I put the small kittens on the papers to see what condition they were really in. All three were wet and cold. It was obvious that they had hypothermia. Their eyes were open and set, and they were ice cold.
Bob walked by and said “Why would anyone bring you dead kittens?” I was busy grabbing heating pads, Pedialyte, IV solution and syringes – they were near death but I hoped I could change that.
I wrapped them in heating pads, started to give fluids and I syringed Pedialyte into their mouths. They really didn’t swallow much, most of it just ran out the other side. I kept massaging their tiny bodies and as they warmed up they started to take a little KMR mixed with AD.
Seriously, within an hour, they were lifting their heads and by the time I got them all settled in, they were standing. Granted they were a little wobbly but they were standing. Today they are like three little mice running from room to room.
Cat rescue is hard work but it is worth every minute, every sacrifice and every heartache. Because sometimes you can make a difference.
