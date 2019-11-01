You might hear this conversation at York Adopt a Pet’s main picture window in the cat area.
Landon meowing “come on over to the window guys, looks what our friends are up to now.”
Greg, Mia and Peter rush to the window.
“Quit shoving,” Landon hisses. “I have been here a lot longer than you have and I get the best spot.”
As more cats rush to watch the activity, you can hear comments of “Oh, 1ook at that Christmas decorations they are bringing in. All those tinsels and tassels in bright colors that we could destroy in one night’s play.”
“Who cares about the Christmas decorations? Did you get a peek at the yummy baked items?”
“Pies, cakes, brownies and oh, my favorite Cake pops!” pipes up Drifter.
“I see cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, fudge and twist my tail, there are peanut clusters and Jell-O aquariums, my favorites!” adds Greta.
“Hey, knock it off, you’ve had your time to look! Give us a chance to look!” chimes in Jimmy, Tiger and Sprocket.
“Oh my gosh, did you see the pineapple upside down cakes and cookies?” meows Jimmy.
“I’m more interested in the banana pumpkin and poppy seed bread,” says little Mitzi as she inches her way to the window.
“Wasn’t this a great idea from Charleen Kimberly and Margo Frankfurter?” the cats say. “They have put in so much time and work and they are doing it for us. We have the best friends in the world.”
“I’ve heard that they are bringing in homemade dog treats and catnip toys!” the cats add. “Too bad the dogs can’t see what they are bringing in, we have ring side seats and if we all sit here looking sweet and pathetic maybe we can get some of the goodies and some new shiny Christmas decoration to tear to shreds! Who knows what they are going to be bringing in by Saturday morning? This is just what we’ve heard through the grape vine. There are probably more goodies coming that we don’t even know about yet.”
After much discussion the cats finally agreed to share with the dogs.
“We are family, we live in the same building, and we all want the same thing, a home of our own,” the cats said. “We know that the volunteers will do anything to make our lives better while we are living here at York Adopt a Pet.”
So on behalf of all of the dogs and cats at York Adopt a Pet, please plan on attending the Tinsel & Tails fundraiser tomorrow morning, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Oh, and the animals add . . . “If we are looking sad and pathetic, it’s only because we are hoping you will share your baked goodies with us. See you in the morning . . . meows, barks, hisses and purrs from all!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.