NORTH POLE/YORK—It’s a chilly evening in York; the sun has set, and the parking lot at Kilgore Memorial Library is still, save for a space heater humming in the Santa Hut.
The temperature is a far cry from his home at the North Pole, and Santa Claus reposes in comfort, ready to finally share the inner workings of a long-running global empire.
“Typically all the toys get sorted and my lists prepared when I’m busy meeting the kids,” he says, crediting his loyal drove of elves. “I have thousands of elves all over the world. Their main job is to watch all the kids all year long. They report to their bosses who the good kids are and who the naughty ones are.”
Even so, he says, he and Mrs. Claus pitch in. “Me and the missus spend a lot of time hiding and watching the kids. Sometimes we just walk around town watching the kids.”
Claus has seen – and heard -- it all. “I hear about all the good things, but also the little things, like being nice to a sibling or your parents.” Keeping track of who is naughty or nice is often a covert operation, rivaled only by the CIA. “Being nice to the old folks is especially good to hear because sometimes the elves take their place all year long.” He adds that teacher-elves track students, too.
After years of experience, Santa’s team has the year-round Christmas method down to a science. “Elves have been spying on kids for centuries,” he says, matter-of-fact. “You have to remember there are thousands of elves that are constantly watching the kids.”
Claus’s own team is not immune to watching out. “Now, since he guides my sleigh, [the other reindeer] don’t pick on Rudolph much. The elves tell their boss about bullying, and so the reindeer have to set a good example.”
“Mrs. Claus had a talk with them too. You don’t want to get on her bad side.”
*****
The romancing of Mrs. Claus is the stuff of Hallmark movies, the jolly old man finding an unwavering life partner in the independent, industrious woman.
It started near the North Pole, where Claus saw the soon-to-be-Mrs. Claus in her element. “She was working with kids and we started dating,” he recalls with a twinkle in his eye. “She felt every kid deserves a toy for Christmas, and that’s how we started giving young kids gifts. It got to be a big job and we got married.”
In the formative years of the Claus operation, Mrs. Claus was charged with much of the toy making. “We decided that I would deliver gifts, she would make them. I helped recruit elves to make the toys and eventually she took over all toy making with the elves.”
As the operation snowballed, Mrs. Claus took on more roles. “We’ve been married many years and she handles all of my bookings,” Claus said, still in awe of his wife. “When we were dating I was so impressed with how she kept lists and how good she was with numbers. She pretty much runs the factory when I’m gone.”
And the household. “She is a very good cook, and most of the year she feeds me rather healthy things. Then around September she starts packing the weight on me.”
“When it comes to Christmas Eve I start the day off with a good breakfast, and double-checking everything. Then it’s off we go, ready to see all the kids.”
*****
In an endeavor that defies the laws of physics, Claus’s route has been fine-tuned over the years. “As you can imagine, there are a lot of kids to visit. I usually start near the North Pole and make it south. It’s a long trip but I love it -- and have for years.”
Claus’s Christmas Eve journey heavily depends on his reindeer. “The reindeer get it going pretty fast. You have to realize that there are many short trips but when I go overseas, look out,” Claus says, the excitement building in his voice. His tiny reindeer run on a special diet.
Santa seems to run on adrenaline and cookies.
“By far, chocolate chip is my favorite, but almost any kind I love.” Traditionally, Claus washes down his treats with a glass of cold milk, lactose intolerance a non-issue.
Between Mrs. Claus’s hearty meals and the sweet treats left by children, Claus has run into some near-misses getting stuck in chimneys. “It has happened a few times but I manage to squeeze my way through.”
Claus sometimes takes the easier route, but with the same stealth. “In some countries I use the front door but for the most part I use the chimney. When they don’t have one, I find other ways of getting into your house.”
Logistics and potential complications aside, it is evident Claus whole-heartedly enjoys the big night and all its preparation, particularly the special relationships he forges. “By far, the best thing about being Santa Claus is meeting kids from around the world,” he says, smiling. “I really enjoy reading the letters to Santa, too.”
*****
The letters keep coming, but interview time runs out. The surface has only been scratched; there is still much mystery and mystique surrounding Santa Claus. He switches off the space heater and locks up the Santa Hut for the night, offering an appropriate farewell. Passing through anyone else’s lips the phrase is trite, but resounds like Christmas bells chiming when Claus speaks:
“Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
