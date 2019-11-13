GENEVA -- ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Towards Education) No. 7 came up big again for the local push to make sure all families in the area will enjoy a toy-filled Christmas.
All proceeds from the group’s annual Toy Run & Chili Feed, and accompanying raffle and auction (held on Oct. 19 of this year) were donated to Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) to be used in the six counties that ABATE No. 7 covers — Fillmore, Jefferson, Seward, York, Thayer and Saline counties. Poker Run stops included Brand X in Hebron, Criner’s Corner in Endicott, City Slickers in Dorchester, The Tipsy Cow in Friend and the Fairmont American Legion.
ABATE No. 7 members met on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the VFW Club in Geneva. After a business meeting, the group presented BVCA representatives a check for $5,103.50, seven large boxes of toys and 15 McDonald gift cards.
For more information about ABATE No. 7, contact Ken or Margaret Cool at 402-759-2598 or 402-366-4883.
