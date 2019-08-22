YORK – After absconding for 18 months, Jordan Ciani, 28, of Omaha was brought back to York County on allegations that he violated the terms of his post-release supervision and he has now been sentenced to 30 days in jail with a year of post-release supervision.
Ciani was convicted in 2017 of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
The original case began in August of 2016 when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol on Interstate 80 during the night. He said he saw a vehicle without license plates, behind him, with the high beams on.
The deputy said he slowed his cruiser to 40 mph before the vehicle passed him.
He conducted a traffic stop, during which Ciani, the driver, told him he did not have a valid driver’s license and it was confirmed that his license had been suspended.
Ciani was arrested for that offense and a search was conducted of the vehicle. During that search, investigators said they found a set of brass knuckles, concealed in the door and within reach of the driver. They said Ciani’s criminal history showed he had been convicted of assault earlier that year in Dodge County, which made him a prohibited person when it comes to possessing such objects.
He was sentenced to jail, to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision. In December, 2017, it was found that he violated terms of his post-release supervision and then he failed to show up for a court hearing in the matter.
In early May, Ciani was found and brought back to York County after absconding for more than 18 months. For that offense, he was re-sentenced this week.
He was given credit for four days already served.