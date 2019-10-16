YORK – Traffic was bottlenecked at the area of the York interchange Wednesday afternoon following an accident involving a semi and a pickup at the entrance to Petro.
The accident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Responding to the scene were the York Police Department, York Fire and Rescue, and the York County Sheriff’s Department.
At the scene, it appeared a semi and a pickup were both turning into the truck stop at the South Lincoln Avenue intersection when they hit one another.
The amount of damage was not clear at the scene.
It didn’t appear that anyone had sustained serious injuries although that could not be confirmed at the scene. When the situation was called in to authorities, it was not clear whether there were serious injuries.
Southbound traffic was greatly slowed and sometimes halted on the I-80 overpass, due to the congestion of vehicles. Northbound traffic continued to move as normal. Law enforcement officers assisted with traffic control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.