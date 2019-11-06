YORK — The York Public School Board met for a regularly-scheduled meeting Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at the York Public School District Office.
Reports from school administrators and teachers aplenty occupied the bulk of the meeting.
Kelly Fike, York Middle School business and computer teacher, brought students to share what sixth- and seventh-graders at YMS have been learning in technology class. “We’re adding robots and micro bits” to the curriculum, Fike told the board. Micro bits are small pieces of technology – microcontrollers -- that can be programmed using code. Students demonstrated their “trained” robots, complete with color changes, sounds and movement. “They’re learning how to improvise and persevere,” Fike said.
The board also heard the ins and outs of Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) and the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS). AQuESTT is a statewide accountability system, bringing together the concepts of success, access and support with teaching, learning and serving. Not just measured via tests, AQuESTT assessments are also based on somewhat qualitative data, such as absenteeism, graduation rates and English language-learners’ progress.
NSCAS also utilizes information to help educators and administrators adjust curriculum and methods to students’ needs – specifically in postsecondary education, career and civic life following their education.
In keeping with the acronym-heavy meeting, York High School guidance counselor Tami Wegener updated the board on ACT changes, and how YHS students are preparing. The YHS curriculums – namely English, math and science -- are peppered with activities and assignments to help YHS students achieve their best scores. Students also have the opportunity to take advantage of test preparation programs, such as On to College with John Baoylor.
The district’s Piper Jaffray representative presented his latest report on issues considering the district’s bonds. The board discussed outstanding series 2012 bonds and issuance of general obligation refunding bonds.
The board voted to amend York Public Schools District Administrator Beth Ericson and York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen’s 2019-2020 contracts to include their SPED duties.
