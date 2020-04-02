HASTINGS – About 632 students from 24 high schools participated in ACTIONS Day on March 11 at Central Community College-Hastings.
ACTIONS, which stands for “Academic Competition That Inspires Our Nation’s Scholars,” featured exams in 40 areas. Each student took at least two exams. Trophies were awarded to the students who placed in the top five in each area.
Participating high schools were Adams Central in Hastings, Alma, Bertrand, Blue Hill, Bruning-Davenport, Chambers, Doniphan-Trumbull, Exeter-Milligan, Franklin, Hastings, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, McCool Junction, Meridian in Daykin, Minden, Overton, Red Cloud, Sandy Creek in Fairfield, Shelton, Silver Lake in Roseland, Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central in Hebron and Wilcox-Hildreth.
Results were:
Algebra 2 –2nd: Melanie Minchow, Sutton. 10th: Tyler Baldwin, Sutton.
American Government –10th: Zachary Taggart, McCool Junction.
American History – 7th: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton.
Biology –2nd: Bryan Schwartz, McCool Junction. 6th: Leif Andersen, Sutton.
Chemistry – Hayden Switzer, Sutton.
Constitution – 4th: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton. 10th: Zachary Taggart, McCool Junction.
Construction – 9th: Ben Bartu, Exeter-Milligan.
English 1 – 7th: Rivers Bergen, Sutton.
English 2 – 8th: Kayla Geiger, Exeter-Milligan.
Geometry – 3rd: Greyson Stengel, Sutton.
Meteorology – 4th: Nathan Ladehoff, Sutton.
Nickname – 6th: Kayla Geiger, Exeter-Milligan. 10th: Carryna Light, McCool Junction.
Physical Science – 4th: Jacob Hinrichs, Sutton.
Potpourri – 1st: Leif Andersen, Sutton.
Spelling – 5th: Harrison Yunevich, McCool Junction. 10th: Morgan White, Exeter-Milligan.
Sports – 1st: Eli Skalka, Sutton. 4th: Jacob Haight, Sutton.
Word Problems –8th: Kylie Baumert, Sutton.
World Geography – 1st: Quinn Schroetlin, Sutton. 10th: Clint Oldehoeft, Exeter-Milligan.
World History – 2nd: Quinn Schroetlin, Sutton. 3rd: 8th: Blake Schmer, Sutton.
