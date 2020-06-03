YORK — Summer is a busy time for 4-H members, with workshops, preparing projects and going to the fair.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, however, that wonderful time of the year has some new formats.
Typically University of Nebraska Extension for York County organizes in-person group workshops for 4-H’ers, creating entries for the fair. At a given workshop, there are usually about 20 participants, sitting side-by-side keeping busy with their friends. This summer, however, is different.
“We sat down as a team,” said Tanya Crawford, Extension Educator for York and Polk County 4-H Youth Development. “What can we do as a workshop that they can do at home, and enter in the fair?” As a result of that brainstorming, 4-H’ers are now getting project kits they can complete at home. Partnering with local businesses, kits include sewing a pillow, planting and caring for succulents and “Yardzee.”
“We supply the majority of the kit and the instructions,” Crawford said. For the succulents workshop, an online video was created to guide kids through the project. Fabric and a pattern are included in the pillow project. These kits are put together for 4-H’ers registered for a particular workshop. “We let them know when they’re ready; they can come by and safely pick them up,” Crawford said. These workshops begin every other Friday, leaving Crawford and the rest of the area’s Extension team time to prepare the next kit.
The kits have proven as popular as in-person workshops. Crawford estimated 15-20 kids per workshop, with one reaching 30. Registrants must be 4-H members.
As successful as the virtual project kits have been, Crawford has her eye toward future possibilities. “At the end of June, hopefully we can do small group face-to-face workshops.”
Whether face-to-face or from home, no matter the status of the fair, these 4-H kits have impact beyond a purple ribbon, Crawford said. “It’s a way to keep them doing their 4-H projects; these are life skills, and things that they can do with their families.”
