YORK – An administrative contract will be considered this week between the city and the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) for the second phase of the downtown revitalization project.
The agreement will be presented to the city council when they hold their first meeting in 2020, which is scheduled for Thursday night.
It was announced in late November that the city was awarded $445,000 for the second phase.
This grant provides for a large fund from which smaller grants will be awarded to local businesses and property owners to utilize in efforts to revitalize their downtown buildings and store fronts.
In the first phase, the city was awarded fudns and able to provide $307,000 toward 10 downtown projects. The total cost of the façade improvement projects in the first phase was $443,007 – which $136,007 being privately invested funds. The first phase of these construction projects began in May of 2018 and was completed in September, 2019.
As explained earlier by York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul, in this phase the minimum grants will be $1,000 and the maximum will be $50,000, per project. Property owners will be required to put in 25 percent of matching funds toward their entire project.
Applications for funds are now available at the chamber office. Downtown business and property owners are encouraged to apply. The applications will be considered for eligibility and then brought to the city council for final approval.
Also on Thursday night’s agenda for the city council:
• A resolution will be considered that will formally establish the city’s quiet zone.
• Claims will be considered for period of Dec. 20-Jan. 2.
• The city administrator will make a report.
The public is always encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
