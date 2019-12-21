YORK – The York community did amazing things again this year as 15 families were adopted and the old press room at the York News-Times was filled with gifts to help others have a happy Christmas.
Thirty years ago, the Adopt A Family program was born at the News-Times and it has continued every year since. Each year, all the families were adopted which speaks volumes for the generosity in this community.
The families were adopted by organizations, businesses, families and individuals. The participants were given wish lists, which included the genders and ages of the family members.
Wished-for items included pajamas, dolls, diapers, board games, hooded sweatshirts, a tricycle, dinosaur toys, action figures, bed sheets, socks, paints, fuzzy boots, jeans, pots and pans, bath towels, toilet paper, fuzzy blankets, dishes, a shower curtain, coat rack, work boots, rugs, snow boots, Tupperware, screwdrivers, baby wipes, baby blankets, vacuum cleaners, a potty chair, gas cards and groceries.
And there were requests for all things associated with LOL dolls, the movie “Frozen,” Legos, Hot Wheels, dinosaurs, Xboxes, Playstations, the Huskers and something called Hatchemal.
Again this year, the real Christmas story (displayed in a beautiful book) was given to each family by a local church group and a local family brought in fresh, homebaked cookies right before the gifts were delivered.
Assisting with this program is Blue Valley Community Action which chooses the recipients based on their needs and situations. Blue Valley helps coordinate getting the gifts to the recipient families (as the families’ anonymity is protected).
Monetary donations are also accepted each year – these are dispersed by Blue Valley throughout the year to those having financial difficulties, those who might be experiencing emergency situations, etc. The donations are used to help pay for medications, gas, utilities, rent, etc. The money is collected at the YNT and Blue Valley maintains the account throughout the year.
Donations will be accepted through the end of the year at the YNT. So far, the monetary donations have been incredible and will be greatly appreciated by those who will need to use it in the next year. Donations can be mailed to the YNT at Box 279, York, NE 68467, or brought into the office (just ask for Cheri or Tammi). Checks should be made payable to the Adopt A Family program.
The following donations have already been received:
• York Sunrise Sertoma, $250
• Charles Campbell, $100
• Anonymous, $500
• Mrs. Kenneth Nordlund, $500
• Chelsea Enninga, $300
• Anonymous, $100
• Riley and Stella, $50
• Anonymous, $100
• York Young Professionals, $100
• Jesse and Carrie Colburn, $500
• Carol Miller, $100
• Rick and Denise Pfeifer, $50
• Darroll and Donna Loschen, $500
Total: $3,150
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.