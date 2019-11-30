The Adopt A Family program is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action.
BVCA chooses the families (which remain anonymous) based on their needs and situations. The families and BVCA provide the YNT with “wish lists.” The families can then be adopted by businesses, organizations, churches, individuals, families, etc. If someone wants to adopt a family, they should contact Cheri or Tammi at the York News-Times. Monetary donations are collected each year and then used throughout the year for those having financial difficulties, those experiencing emergency situations, etc. The money is collected at the YNT and BVCA maintains the account throughout the year. To make donations, these can be mailed to the YNT at Box 279, York, NE 68467, or brought into the office. Checks should be made payable to the Adopt A Family program.
Family No. 12
A 9-year-old boy would like jeans (size 10, boys’), an alarm clock, a Nerf gun and ammo, and a Game Boy.
His 10-year-old sister would like a wooden art easel, headphones, acoustic guitar strings for a junior guitar, stencils for art and drawing pencils.
Their 12-year-old sister would like headphones, art supplies (paint, canvasses, brushes), a gingerbread house and a desk lamp.
Their 13-year-old sister would like a music stand for sheet music, a reading book light with batteries, headphones, and a keyboard for beginners (61 keys).
Their mother would like a vacuum, a fuzzy blanket and Scentsy bars.
Their father would like a fuzzy blanket, a flashlight set and a tool set.
As a family, they would like crafting projects and family board games.
Family No. 13
A 5-year-old girl would like a giant stuffed unicorn, LOL Dolls, clothes (size 7/8, pink or purple), and Frozen boots (size 13).
Her 6-year-old girl would like anything LOL (clothes or dolls), clothes (pants size 10-12, shirts size 14-16, preferably pink), art supplies, Sharpies, paints, and an Elsa piggy bank that you can paint.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Nerf guns and ammo, Yugio cards, athletic pants (size 10-12), and Playstation 4 gift cards.
Their mother would like a stand mixer, Pioneer Woman utensils or kitchenware and sports bras (size 38DD).
Their father would like San Antonio Spurs anything, a gift card for NBA.com store and a winter coat (size XL).
As a family they would like a Pie Face fame, movie passes, zoo passes or community center passes.
Family No. 14
A 6-year-old girl would like Hatchemal Pixies, a Barbie Fashion Closet, a LOL Surprise Bubbly Surprise doll, and a Barbie.
Her 6-year-old sister would like a baby doll with bath tub, a wagon, Hatchemal and baby doll clothes.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Texas Tech 4th Gen.Amazon eco dot skin, a Nike hoodie (adult size small), a Denver Broncos hoodie (adult size small), and a bucket of baseballs.
Their 13-year-old sister would like a Northface hoodie (women’s, size XS, white), a Big Sky Blue Patagonia crew (women’s, size XS), and Ugg classic short boots (grey, size 8).
Their mother would like a Target gift card.
Their father would like square-toed Ariat boots (size 12) and a Scheels gift card.
As a family, they would like gas cards and tires for their vehicle.
Family No. 15
A 1 ½-year-old boy would like Hot Wheels, building blocks, learning toys and a potty chair.
His 7-year-old sister would like Boxy Girls, boots with fur (size 13, pink or black), anything dress-up or make-up, clothes (size 5T or 6 small).
Their 11-year-old brother would like jeans (size boys’ Husky 16 or men’s 28), Xbox game card, headset for Xbox, tennis shoes (size 8, men).
Their mother would like clothes (size women’s small), boots with fur (size 8, black), and a queen size comforter set.
Their father would like jeans (size 32x32 or 32x33), tennis shoes (size 10 ½) and an electric razor.
As a family, they would like a vacuum, pots and pans, baking sheets, and fast food gift cards.
