The Adopt A Family program is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action.
BVCA chooses the families (which remain anonymous) based on their needs and situations. The families and BVCA provide the YNT with “wish lists.” The families can then be adopted by businesses, organizations, churches, individuals, families, etc. If someone wants to adopt a family, they should contact Cheri or Tammi at the York News-Times. For those who want to participate but do not want to adopt an entire family – there is a way to help. Monetary donations are collected each year and then used throughout the year for those having financial difficulties, those experiencing emergency situations, etc. To make donations, these can be mailed to the YNT at Box 279, York, NE 68467, or brought into the office. Checks should be made payable to the Adopt A Family program.
Family No. 8
A 13-year-old boy would like athletic clothes (size adult medium), a gift card for Xbox One, hoodies (size large) and gift cards for fast food or movies.
His 14-year-old sister would like gift cards for clothes, gift cards for food or movies, athletic pants (size women’s, small) and ear pods.
Their father would like socks, a fuzzy blanket and a shower curtain with bathroom rugs.
As a family, they would like a coat rack, a dish set and a Backgammon game.
Family No. 9
A 5-year-old girl would like a LOL Surprise doll, a little kids’ vacuum, a Frozen Barbie doll, and a Frozen bed set (full size).
Her 7-year-old brother would like a Colossal Crash Hot Wheels track, a Hot Wheels bed set (twin size), a John Deere hauler semi and a Radical Racer remote control car.
Their mother would like a queen comforter set (in reds and blacks), Lucky U perfume and Bear Paw boots (size 6 ½).
Their father would like jeans (size 32x34), shirts (size large, adult), and tennis shoes (size 10 ½).
As a family they would like a TV, a set of dishes, a shower curtain and rugs.
Family No. 10
A 9-year-old boy would like a Lego Sleep Station building set, a Nerf gun and bullets, a semi truck and trailer and snow boots (size 7 ½ men’s).
His 11-year-old sister would like a Hydroflask, bead/jewelry sets, snow boots (size 9, women’s), and earrings.
Their 13-year-old brother would like snow boots (men’s, 11.5), collector cars, small tool kit and model cars.
Their mother would like pots and pans, Tupperware, and a knife set.
Their father would like jeans (Wranglers, boot cut, 30x32), a socket set and screwdrivers.
As a family they would like a TV and family board games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.