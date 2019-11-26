Family No. 4
A 2-year-old boy would like pants (size 18 months), a VTech Learn and Drill tool box, a baby doll (African American), and a tricycle.
His 3-year-old sister would like a Monster High doll, a Barbie doll and clothes, anything pertaining to Little Mermaid, and play makeup.
Their 8-year-old brother would like jeans (size 8, boys), a jumbo bean bag chair, a Thanos figurine doll, and a Hulk set for a twin bed.
Their 8-year-old brother would like jeans (size 8, boys), art supplies, a green jumbo bean bag chair, scratch art paper or book.
Their mother would like the card game of Cards Against Muggles and a Pioneer Woman knife set.
Their date would like Bath and Body Works bath wash, an Ocean or Granite gift card, and an Ohio State hoodie (size medium).
As a family, they would like a UNO Attack card game, a Baby Shark game and Disney trivia game.
Family No. 5
A 3-year-old boy would like dinosaur toys, building blocks, a tablet and a play kitchen.
His 6-year-old brother would like action figures, an art set and/or supplies, a tablet, and Kinetic sand.
Their 7-year-old brother would like a remote control car, a Hot Wheels track, a tablet and a drone.
Their mother would like a weighted blanket, a spiral sketch book and a queen bed set with sheets.
As a family, they would like a cat tree for Furbabies, a family photo session and a kids’ carpet for Hot Wheels.
Family No. 6
A 2-year-old boy would like Paw Patrol toys, a Batman blanket, a Toy Story 4 movie and clothes (size 3T).
His mother would like short socks (multi-colored), Bluetooth headphones and paint brushes for portrait painting.
As a family, they would like dish soap, Pull-ups (size 3T-4T) and bath towels.
Family No. 7
A 2-year-old girl would like a snow suit (size 2T), fuzzy boots (size 6, toddler), a green Leapfrog Leapster 3D, and Disney movies.
Her 18-year-old sister would like fuzzy boots (size 7), an iPhone charger and a Nebraska hoodie (size medium).
Their father would like Wrangler carpenter jeans (size 38x32), socks (size 11), and a winter coat (size XL, tall).
As a family, they would like a pots and pans set, a Corelle dish set and bath towels.
