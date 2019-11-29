Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, NORTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY. FOR THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&