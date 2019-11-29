The Adopt A Family program is a collaborative effort between the York News-Times and Blue Valley Community Action.
BVCA chooses families (which remain anonymous) based on their needs and situations. The families and BVCA provide the YNT with “wish lists.” If someone wants to adopt a family, they should contact the York News-Times for further details. Donations can be mailed to the YNT at Box 279, York, NE 68467, or brought into the office. Checks should be made payable to the Adopt A Family program.
Family No. 11
A unborn baby will need newborn baby clothes, baby wipes, diapers and baby blankets.
A 1-year-old boy would like clothes (size 18 months), building blocks, learning toys and shoes (size 1).
His 6-year-old brother would like WWE Wrestlers items, a Dino Planet garage, jeans (size 7), and Monster Trucks.
Their 7-year-old sister would like clothes (size 7), a Barbie play set and clothes, shoes (size 13), dolls and doll clothes.
Their mother would like clothes (size medium), a hair dryer and scented wall plug-ins.
Their father would like tools, a battery charger and clothes (size XL).
As a family, they would like a fryer, cooking pans and shower towels.
