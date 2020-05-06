YORK – After nearly 40 years of the Soul Quest summer camp at York College, hundreds of young people will not be coming here for learning, fellowship and growth.
The extremely popular, successful, week-long experience for middle school and high school students has been cancelled for 2020, York College officials say.
But there will be a “virtual” experience offered to those who would have otherwise been attending.
The week-long camp on the York College campus has been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. The all-digital Soul Quest will provide an alternative for the hundreds of teens (usually numbering between 400 and 500) and hundreds of camp workers/counselors (usually about 200 a year) who typically make their way to York during the month of June.
Soul Quest Director Tim Lewis said, “Ongoing challenges of COVID-19 have led us to see cancellation as the only responsible choice. We are grieving the loss of our camp and the break in this tradition that this represents for our campers and all of us. Thanks to a group of talented and motivated partners who will be working together, we intend to provide a great online alternative. It’s not what we want but we will work through the details to make Soul Quest a great virtual reality alternative.”
Lewis said the “decision to move Soul Quest to a digital format was made after conversations with youth ministers and other church leaders. I am so grateful for this loyal group who has been engaged in Soul Quest for decades. They are my trusted friends and partners and they want the best for their kids and the camp. Another outstanding partner in making this decision was the Four Corners Health Department which serves York County. Along with concerns for individual campers, we wanted to do the right thing for the York community. The decision to cancel our regular format was made after hours of conversation, consideration and prayer.”
Soul Quest began in 1981 and has continuously through the years provided weeks of fellowship and spiritual renewal through group activities, worship times, service projects, classes, etc.
Through the years, the attendees have been coming to York from many different states and from diverse backgrounds, from both metro and rural areas.
The announcement to cancel a physical Soul Quest camp follows the college’s earlier decisions to move the spring semester to an online format, cancellation of other summer activities on campus and cancellation of York College’s Summer Study Abroad program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.