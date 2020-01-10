YORK — Friday marks the end of York Ag Expo 2020.
The day-and-a-half long event, held at the Holthus Convention Center, featured exhibitors from York and beyond offering information on the latest in agriculture, as well as networking opportunities. University of Nebraska Extension was on hand to provide pesticide and chemigation certification training and renewals.
The one-stop shop also featured keynote speaker Michael Bowman. Bowman is the co-founder of First Crop, which is dedicated to improving both the planet and lives through hemp products focusing on regenerative farming and business practices.
An Ag Appreciation Lunch was offered each day, as well as Thursday’s Celebrate Ag Social Hour. Raffle prizes helped raise money for the York Chamber of Commerce Ag Scholarship program. The scholarship provides funding to area high school seniors pursuing a vocational or 4-year agriculture-related degree.
