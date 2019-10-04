YORK--Despite a rainy day, the fourth-annual Ag Literacy Day was held at the York County Fairgrounds for area fourth-graders.
Volunteers and sponsors from York’s agriculture community provided their expertise for several workshops, including topics like ag-related technology, science, crops and animal science.
One of the most talked-about stations was the Husker Mobile Beef Lab. Nebraska Extension beef experts taught the groups about bovine digestive systems, animal husbandry and welfare. The students then pulled on plastic gloves to truly get a “feel” for what they had just learned by reaching into a fistulated steer.
The fistula goes into the rumen of the cow -- the largest compartment of its stomach. Generally the fistula is used to monitor feed and diets. Many asked if the fistula hurts the animal; because there aren’t any nerve endings in a cow’s stomach, the steer doesn’t know the fistula is there or when the opening is being used.
“This is the first time we decided to have the Husker beef lab and I think it was a success as students and teachers mentioned that was an experience of a lifetime -- and one they will reference back to throughout the school year,” said Tanya Crawford, Nebraska Extension Assistant – York County.
The kids got to learn about other farm animals as well, such as hogs and dairy cattle. Another popular activity was making homemade ice cream.
Knowing better where their food comes from, the kids received a farm-to-table lunch made up of locally-produced and sponsored products.
