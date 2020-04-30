YORK—A lot of ag and vocational instruction depends on hands-on practice, so when schools were abruptly called off indefinitely because of the coronavirus, York Public Schools ag teacher Rachelle Staehr had to scramble to keep her students on track.
“All of my classes are very hands on,” Staehr said. “Most of the time, we’re in the shop – we’re in the greenhouse.”
Said greenhouse has seen some major changes this year. Learning to run the greenhouse is an annual project for students, culminating in a spring plant sale. “The kids can’t come in and help, but some have been calling customers and getting experience with that,” Staehr said.
While there are major obstacles concerning ag education and social distancing, Staehr said she’s found ways to make do, through not only her own research, but groups reaching out to her. “There are a lot of companies who have offered their curriculum for free,” she said.
Videos and virtual tours have been an effective supplement to Staehr’s virtual teaching. She also said some of her curriculum – including greenhouse-related -- can be modified for online learning. However, she said, the essential core of ag education – hands-on, real-life learning – is hard to replace.
“A lot of the kids had projects started,” Staehr said, adding that more projects had been planned for the remainder of the school year. Some of these projects can be done at home while others make plans for projects they would have done. They then submit their project photos or plans, and write a paper about the experience. “Translating [classroom work to virtual] over the phone and email has been challenging,” she said. “The organization has just been crazy.”
Staehr said many of her students are frustrated. “They miss their friends, they miss their teachers – they miss school.” Staehr said she misses school, too. “When I teach a lot of what I use is that relationship with the students.”
“When we get back to school it’s going to be really fun.”
